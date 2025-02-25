No One Expected What Gerard Piqué Said About Lamine Yamal, but He's Right: 'in...'

Gerard Piqué, a living legend of FC Barcelona, has always stood out for being straightforward and not holding back. When he played he had to measure his words much more, but now that he is retired he has decided to tell the whole truth. Without mincing words, he wanted to talk about Lamine Yamal and his surprising emergence in the elite, although what he has said won't please everyone.

Gerard Piqué will be remembered in the Barça environment for being part of one of the best squads in football history. That Barça of Pep Guardiola, full of stars in all areas of the field, marked an era that is difficult to repeat with a sextuple for the memory. With Víctor Valdés in goal, Puyol leading the defense, Xavi-Busquets-Iniesta in midfield and Messi leading the attack, Piqué has confessed on more than one occasion that they were almost unbeatable.

Now, Gerard Piqué has gone a step further. He has appeared by surprise on the new podcast of his friend Iker Casillas to review several current topics and he couldn't avoid giving his opinion on Lamine Yamal. Now everyone is amazed by the young youth player, but Piqué wanted to lower the excitement of the Barça fans with a phrase that will cause a stir.

What Has Gerard Piqué Said About Lamine Yamal?

Gerard Piqué maintains a close relationship with Iker Casillas, with whom he coincided for years in the Spanish National Team. Now they share several projects like the Kings League, and they can also be seen together at LaLiga events or other entities. Both are highly respected figures in the football world and their opinion is highly valued by fans due to their exposure.

Surely for this reason, Iker Casillas wanted to have Gerard Piqué for the premiere of his podcast "Bajo los palos". The first episode, which will be broadcast next Wednesday, will feature the presence of the Barça legend, and we have already seen a small preview of what awaits us. In this preview, we can see Piqué talking about Lamine Yamal, but not in the way we all expect.

Faced with the question of whether Lamine Yamal would play in the sextuple Barça, Gerard Piqué was very clear: "In my generation, Lamine wouldn't be playing", he confessed. Undoubtedly, words that serve as a promotional hook and that must be listened to carefully to understand the exact context, but that have powerfully caught attention.

Is Gerard Piqué Right About What He Said About Lamine Yamal?

Strange as it may seem, what Gerard Piqué says may be true. It is true that Lamine Yamal is destined to mark an era and that he has innate talent, but that Barça was full of stars. If we think about it, it is difficult to imagine who should sit on the bench to make way for the La Masia gem.

Let's remember that in 2009, FC Barcelona's attacking trident was formed by Eto'o, Henry and Messi. Three players who have proven much more in their careers than Lamine Yamal. Therefore, it is possible that Gerard Piqué is right.