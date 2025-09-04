Simeone and Flick negotiate a historic swap: 'Gavi and Fermín in exchange for...'

In recent weeks, Gavi and Fermín López have dominated most of the headlines in current Barça news. Rumors about their poor personal relationship have sparked endless comments, speculation, and senseless claims. Some sources mention that their respective girlfriends are the reason for this conflict, while others claim the cause was a "clash" during a training session.

In any case, it seems quite clear that the close friendship that once united the two Barça players is currently broken. In light of this situation, rumors about Fermín López's departure have been louder than ever. Teams like Atlético de Madrid or Chelsea were willing to offer a significant amount to bring Fermín into their teams.

However, the deal has ultimately fallen through and, with the transfer window now closed, Fermín will remain under FC Barcelona's discipline. Still, looking ahead to next season, the story could be very different, since Flick's goal is to find a reliable number 9. To achieve this, Gavi and Fermín López could be the bargaining chips used by the Catalan club.

Gavi and Fermín López target Atlético de Madrid

Currently, neither Gavi nor Fermín López are undisputed starters at Barça. Furthermore, it seems that their poor relationship could be affecting the good atmosphere in the locker room. That's why, at this moment, the departure of both is not ruled out, and Flick knows it.

The German coach wants to take advantage of this situation and would be considering talking to Simeone to find a solution. The Argentine would be delighted to have Gavi and Fermín López in his team, since they are two players who fit his style. Still, for the deal to go through, Atlético de Madrid would have to let Julián Álvarez leave, Flick's favorite number 9.

Julián Álvarez for Gavi and Fermín, the star move of 2026

The release clause for Julián Álvarez is a major obstacle for Barça to attempt his signing. The €500 million set in his contract is simply unattainable for the Catalan club. This is where Gavi and Fermín López would come into play, two stars highly appreciated by Simeone who could facilitate Julián's arrival at Camp Nou for next season.

It's still too early to know what will happen, but Flick and Simeone will be decisive when it comes to reaching an agreement. Atlético de Madrid has had a very turbulent start to the league and has not won any of its matches yet. A disastrous season for the club could significantly increase Barça's chances of signing Julián Álvarez.