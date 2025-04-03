Carlo Ancelotti's Secret Clause Revealed: His Future Is Already Decided

Carlo Ancelotti is one of the most successful and respected coaches in soccer history. His career with Real Madrid is unparalleled, having won multiple titles, including three Champions League trophies.

Despite his achievements, Carlo Ancelotti has always been subject to criticism. Many believe that his management style, based on trust and naturalness with his players, is not enough to compare him with more tactical coaches like Guardiola or Hansi Flick. Some even describe him as a "group manager" rather than a strategist with a deep focus on tactical analysis.

| Europa Press

A Successful but Criticized Coach

Despite these criticisms, Carlo Ancelotti has achieved the unthinkable with Real Madrid. He has won all possible titles, and his record in the Champions League highlights his ability to lead his teams to victory. Although he is not the most tactically acclaimed coach, his skill in managing locker rooms and motivating players has been his greatest strength.

In this regard, Carlo Ancelotti has mentioned on several occasions that he has a contract until 2026 and that his intention is to fulfill it. He would only leave when Florentino Pérez decides, which makes him feel secure in his position.

Carlo Ancelotti's Secret Clause That Could Change Everything

However, a detail has come to light that could change the perception of Ancelotti's future at the club. José Félix Díaz, a journalist from 'Diario Marca,' has leaked a secret clause in Carlo Ancelotti's contract.

According to this clause, the Italian coach could remain at the club even if he is not in charge of the first team. The contract stipulates that, in case of being dismissed as coach, Ancelotti could take on another role within the club.

This revelation has surprised many, as it implies that Ancelotti would remain linked to Real Madrid in some way, regardless of his role as a coach.

A Secured Future at Real Madrid

This secret clause confirms that Carlo Ancelotti's future with Real Madrid is secured, at least until 2026. Even so, his future as a coach remains at stake, depending on the results and the final decision of Florentino Pérez.

In any case, Carlo Ancelotti has earned the trust of the club and the fans. Therefore, it seems that his relationship with Real Madrid will remain strong in the coming years, whether as a coach or in another role.

With this new information, the idea that Carlo Ancelotti and Real Madrid will remain united until 2026 is reinforced, regardless of the circumstances. Thus, Ancelotti's future at the club seems assured, as his legacy and relationship with the institution are undeniable.