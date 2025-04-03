Dethrones Messi and Sets Sights on MLS: Signs with Inter Miami's No. 1 Rival

Lionel Messi left an indelible mark on LaLiga and FC Barcelona. As the club's all-time top scorer and the player with the most matches played (778), Messi is considered a living legend of soccer.

For more than 17 years, the Argentine dominated the fields with his magic, his scoring ability, and his leadership. Barça fans still dream of his return, but the reality is that the chances of him coming back are increasingly slim.

Messi Enjoys Miami, but His Dream Remains the 2026 World Cup

Currently, Messi is happy in Miami, where he enjoys his life in a less competitive environment. His move to MLS has been a decision that has allowed him to relax and continue enjoying soccer in a different way.

| Europa Press

However, his dream remains to maintain physical fitness to reach optimal conditions for the 2026 World Cup, where he hopes to continue making history with the Argentine National Team. Although the possibility of a return to FC Barcelona is increasingly remote, Lionel Messi remains a key figure in the collective imagination of Spanish soccer.

Griezmann Surpasses Messi as the Foreigner with the Most Matches in LaLiga

Despite Messi's greatness, in Spain he has just been surpassed by another player in the number of matches played in LaLiga. Antoine Griezmann, forward for Atlético de Madrid, has surpassed the '10' as the foreigner with the most matches played in the national competition.

With 521 matches played in LaLiga, Griezmann has reached a historic milestone that places him as one of the longest-standing and most consistent figures in the Spanish league.

| @brfootball

The Frenchman, who joined Atlético de Madrid in 2014, has been a key piece for Diego Simeone's team, standing out for his versatility, teamwork, and scoring ability. Over the years, Griezmann has earned the respect of both fans and teammates.

Antoine Griezmann and His Future in MLS

Despite his success in Spain, Griezmann has expressed on several occasions his desire to play in MLS. The forward intends to fulfill his dream of playing in the United States, and all signs point to him doing so this summer. Los Angeles FC will be his new home, making him one of the main rivals of Messi, who plays for Inter Miami.

Thus, Griezmann and Messi could compete for the throne of the best player in MLS, bringing their legacy to a new stage. The competition between them could undoubtedly be one of the most exciting stories in American soccer in the coming years.