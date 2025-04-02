Joan Laporta Must Act Now: 'He's Not a Player for Barça, His Attitude Is a Problem'

Joan Laporta has shown on multiple occasions his commitment to the well-being and success of FC Barcelona. Since his return to the position in 2021, he has faced financial and sports challenges that require difficult and, at times, unpopular decisions. His willingness to take the reins and provide clear explanations has been essential to maintaining institutional stability.

Despite the progress made in recent years, Joan Laporta still faces significant economic challenges. This summer, the departure of several players is expected to comply with strict financial controls. Names like Ansu Fati and Pablo Torre have already been mentioned as possible departures, while other cases like Ronald Araújo require a more detailed evaluation.​

Joan Laporta Receives a Message About Ronald Araújo

One of the cases generating the most debate in recent days is that of Ronald Araújo. The Uruguayan defender, known for his physical strength and aerial skills, has been an important piece in Barça's defense. In the 2022/23 season, he contributed significantly to the team, helping to achieve the LaLiga title and has always been highly valued by Joan Laporta.

However, recent observations suggest that Ronald Araújo doesn't fully adapt to Barça's play style. Journalist Núria Casas has pointed out that, although he is a competent player, his performance doesn't meet expectations: he doesn't have the level for FC Barcelona. Additionally, she highlighted that Joan Laporta already wanted to part ways with Araújo last summer but couldn't do so.

Specifically, Núria Casas has said the following about Ronald Araújo, forcing Joan Laporta to make a decision. "Beyond understanding, once and for all, how to play the ball out or what an offside is, Ronald Araújo's flaw lies in his attitude. He should be more humble in his abilities, listen, and recognize his limitations; only from this vital point can he continue 'disguising' the fact of being in a great team."

Joan Laporta Decides Ronald Araújo's Future

These criticisms point to the need for deep reflection by Joan Laporta and the coaching staff. The final decision on Ronald Araújo's continuity could depend on his ability to adapt to Barça's system and show a proactive attitude in his professional development.​

The current situation demands that Joan Laporta make firm and timely decisions. The club's sports and financial planning is at stake, and every move in the transfer market will have long-term repercussions. The management of players like Ronald Araújo will be crucial to maintaining Barça's competitiveness in all competitions.