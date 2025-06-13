Rumors about Pau Víctor are confirmed: the decision has already been made

Pau Víctor is one of the most promising footballers at FC Barcelona. Last season, he played for the reserve team and excelled brightly. He stood out as the top scorer, making it clear that he has many qualities to be part of the first team someday.

However, it seems that that moment is still far from coming. With Hansi Flick in charge of Barça, Pau Víctor has experienced a complicated situation. Despite his excellent preseason, in which he scored important goals and showed a great attitude, he hasn't had the opportunities he desired.

| Europa Press

Pau Víctor doesn't have a spot in Barça's attack

The competition in the attack, with Lewandowski and Ferran Torres as undisputed starters, has left Pau Víctor relegated to the bench. Even so, the young forward doesn't give up. His desire is to continue at the club and keep fighting for a place in the rotation.

This desire hasn't gone unnoticed by Deco, Barça's sporting director, who has spoken directly with Pau Víctor. Deco understands the player's frustration, but he believes that his departure is necessary.

The new signings coming to the club need space, and Pau Víctor, no matter how hard he tries, doesn't have a place in the current squad. In addition, Deco doesn't want to hinder his development and believes that a loan could be the best for his growth.

Pau Víctor already has a new team

According to the latest reports, the most likely destination for Pau Víctor is Valencia. The "ché" club has shown interest in the young striker, and Barça is willing to let him leave so he can get more minutes.

Pau Víctor, with his quality, has the potential to succeed at another team, and Valencia seems like a good option for him. The loan would allow him to get the prominence he doesn't have at Barça and continue his development in a competitive league.

With the decision made, Pau Víctor knows that his future at Barça is hanging by a thread. Despite the good impression he left with the reserve team and in preseason, the club has different plans for him.

Even so, the young forward remains positive and is determined to take advantage of any opportunity that comes his way in the future, whether at Valencia or another team. What is clear is that this wouldn't be the end of the relationship between Pau Víctor and Barça, but rather a new chapter.