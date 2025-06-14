Jules Koundé goes after Deco to make him admit his mistake: 'You let the best one get away'

Jules Koundé has been one of Barça's most important pillars since his arrival. His adaptation as a right-back has been perfect and he has earned Hansi Flick's trust. Until his injury, he was the player most used by the German coach.

Koundé's performance has been key in defense, but he has also contributed in attack with assists and goals. His versatility has allowed him to adapt to various positions and earn the respect of his teammates. Now, his name has gained prominence in Europe.

Europe's interest and Deco's stance

Koundé has attracted the interest of major European clubs such as Chelsea and PSG. These teams know that his sale could bring between €80 and €100 million to Barça. However, Deco has been firm in his stance: "Koundé isn't leaving".

Barça's sporting director considers Koundé an untouchable piece. His quality and commitment to the club make him an essential player for the team's future. Deco knows the Frenchman is much more than a footballer.

Jules Koundé shows Deco his mistake

A year ago, Deco had the chance to sign Desiré Doué, a young prospect from Stade Rennais. However, he decided to go for Dani Olmo, thinking his experience would be more useful. Jules Koundé, Doué's national teammate, warned the Barça sporting director.

Doué, who signed for PSG for only €5 million more than Olmo, has become one of soccer's great revelations. Olmo hasn't had the same impact, which has made Deco question his decision. The mistake has become clear over time.

Deco's reflection

Deco knows he was wrong and will learn from the experience. Jules Koundé and other players often make recommendations for lesser-known signings that can pay off. There's no better example than Desiré Doué.

Barça was very close to completing his signing last summer, but in the end, the chosen one was Dani Olmo. It's a decision Deco now regrets, since he has seen firsthand that Doué can be a global star. In addition, the position the Frenchman plays is the one FC Barcelona's sporting director intends to strengthen this summer, so the mistake could be considered a double one.