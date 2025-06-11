Barcola and Ivan Perišić have been the last two forwards to be linked with a move to Barça in this summer transfer window, which is crucial for the club led by Laporta. Barça is clear that they want to strengthen their attack with a new signing, but Joan Laporta confirms that FC Barcelona has ruled out the arrivals of Ivan Perišić and Barcola. Barcola, a winger for PSG, won't leave Luis Enrique's team, while Ivan Perišić, a forward for PSV, hasn't managed to generate consensus, mainly because of his age: he is 36 years old.

Barça is changing their approach and "e-Notícies" can confirm that the club led by Joan Laporta is very close to signing a massive hidden gem. Neither Barcola nor Perisic, Barça has secured the signing of another winger who, as can be expected, will join Barça to give Raphinha a rest and form a duo with Yamal. Barcola and Ivan Perišić have been used as a "smokescreen" in recent hours: both are highly regarded, but they won't sign for Barça, mainly because another hidden gem has already been signed.

Barça has been exploring various options to strengthen their attack, especially in the left winger position. Although names like Ivan Perišić and Barcola have been considered, the culer board seems to have focused their attention on the big hidden gem of the summer transfer window. According to recent reports, Barça is preparing a significant offer to secure his services: 70 million (70M€) to forget about other names like Perisic, Barcola, Leao, or Marcus Rashford, among others.

Neither Perisic nor Barcola: Barça sign the big hidden gem of the transfer window, 70M€

Barça has decided to rule out the arrivals of Ivan Perišić and Bradley Barcola, who won't wear the culer colors during the next official season. Ivan Perišić and Barcola were on Barça's priority list, but the culer club sees it as difficult to close both deals for economic and sporting reasons and has decided to change their target. This is confirmed by FC Barcelona, which, led by Joan Laporta, is already preparing to confirm the arrival of the big hidden gem of the transfer window: 70 million (70M€) already ready, bomb prepared.

Joan García will be Barça's first signing, but Joan Laporta wants the next one to arrive at the same time and to strengthen the left wing, mainly occupied by Raphinha. Barça's idea is clear: they have ruled out Perisic and Bradley Barcola with the challenge of signing the great left-footed winger, who is still being kept under wraps by official sources.

Barça keep it under wraps, but his name has been revealed: this will be Barça's new left winger, nobody expects it

Barça is playing a game of distraction and their plan is clear: they leak information everywhere, but none of the names that come out will end up signing for FC Barcelona. Barcola and Ivan Perišić are two great forwards, but they don't quite fit what Barça and, above all, Hansi Flick are looking for.

Barça has made their decision: they are preparing 70 million (70M€) to close the ultimate bomb, all confirmed in this summer transfer window that is starting to get very exciting. Joan Laporta has tried to keep it under wraps, but it's now inevitable and it has been revealed by several media outlets and confirmed by this digital portal.

Barça say goodbye to Bradley Barcola, Perisic, Rafael Leao, and Marcus Rashford. The reason? They have a verbal agreement for the signing of the big hidden gem of the summer transfer window, who is none other than Nico Williams. The Athletic Club forward was on Barça's radar and, after months of drama, is back in pole position to strengthen Hansi Flick's Barça this summer.