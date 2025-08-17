There's more behind Franco Mastantuono: Real Madrid sign Crystal Palace's star

Real Madrid has presented Franco Mastantuono this week, the young Argentine who is 18 years old and the team's latest signing. According to current FIFA regulations, the Argentine midfielder can join the team in this way after reaching adulthood. Officially, then, Mastantuono is already a new Real Madrid player, presented in Valdebebas in an emotional event with his entire family, President Florentino Pérez, and some Madrid legends.

Mastantuono is one of the most promising footballers in Argentine soccer, a young offensive midfielder, technical and playing on the right side. Mastantuono is the classic Argentine playmaker, starting as an attacking midfielder but often dropping back to take part in building the play. He likes to move across the entire attacking front, standing out for his scoring ability and his skill at threading through passes for goals.

With Luka Modric's departure, Real Madrid ensures with the young Argentine talent a creative player in midfield. His progress at Bernabéu will depend, to a large extent, on how quickly he adapts to European soccer. However, Real Madrid wants more, and Mastantuono's signing may not be the last to strengthen the team's midfield.

Real Madrid prepares a surprising signing

Far from considering the transfer window closed, at the request of their coach Xabi Alonso, the Merengue club is about to make one last effort to strengthen the midfield. We're talking about the young Crystal Palace midfielder, Adam Wharton, who is 21 years old. The interest is reignited after rumors suggesting a possible departure of the Brazilian Rodrygo Goes.

| Europa Press

Madrid isn't alone in the race for Wharton; other giants like Liverpool, United, or Manchester City are also following the player. For now, there's no formal offer for Rodrygo, but the club expects one could arrive in the final stretch of the transfer window. The immediate consequence of the possible transfer of the Brazilian would be to make a new signing to strengthen the midfield, which Xabi Alonso considers vital.

Wharton, promise of English soccer

Signed in January by Crystal Palace from Blackburn Rovers, Wharton has become a great promise of British soccer. Crystal Palace invested €20M (about $21.8M) in the footballer, who has delivered immediate results at the elite level. Wharton is known for his great defensive intensity, excellent passing vision, and strong physical power.

His tactical commitment and strength in duels make him a leader in building the team's play. The signing won't be easy for Madrid; Crystal Palace wants to take advantage of the opportunity and will ask for a figure close to €100M (about $109M) for his departure. This is a high amount that could be manageable if the club receives a good offer for forward Rodrygo.