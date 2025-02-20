Rodrygo Breaks His Silence With a Message to Manchester City: 'means a Lot...'

Real Madrid has achieved a historic victory against Manchester City at Bernabéu, a key match that places them in the Champions League round of 16. Carlo Ancelotti's team outplayed the English, who have confirmed that this season will mark the end of a winning cycle. The white players showcased their quality, with Rodrygo being one of the key pieces of the match.

Rodrygo has once again proven to be essential in Carlo Ancelotti's plans and his performance continues to be outstanding. The Brazilian continues to secure his position on the left wing and his ability to score goals in decisive moments remains crucial for Real Madrid. The victory against Manchester City was not only a collective victory but also a reflection of Rodrygo Goes's growth and maturity within the white club.

| Europa Press

Rodrygo and Manchester City

Rodrygo was very close to leaving Real Madrid last summer. His destination seemed to be, precisely, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, who is won over with the Brazilian star's play. However, the '11' decided to stay at the white club after a few days of many rumors.

It all started when, in his statements on last season's 'Media day', Rodrygo acknowledged that City is "the best in the world". A statement that clearly showed his admiration for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. However, the young striker chose to stay at Real Madrid, a decision that, over time, seems to have been the right one.

Rodrygo has been earning his place at Real Madrid and has demonstrated that his stay has been the best decision of his career. Throughout this season, he has become an indispensable player for Ancelotti, contributing with goals and assists at key moments.

Rodrygo Celebrates 250 Matches with Real Madrid and Closes the Exit Door

Rodrygo has reached a new milestone in his career with Real Madrid: 250 matches in the white jersey. This achievement only highlights the important role the Brazilian has played at Real Madrid over the years. Although his arrival at Real Madrid was in a context of great pressure, Rodrygo has managed to demonstrate his talent and his ability to take on high-level challenges.

Amidst his success in Madrid, Rodrygo has not stopped showing his love and commitment to the club. Regarding the rumors about his departure, Rodrygo has made it clear that his future is at Real Madrid.

In recent statements on the occasion of his 250 matches, the Brazilian expressed his love for the white club: "It means a lot to me. It's a dream I fulfill every day playing here and I'm very excited about this milestone. I want to reach many more, it's a very special milestone and I want to achieve more and more things with this jersey."

This message made it clear that Rodrygo Goes has no intention of leaving and that his heart is at Real Madrid, as he bet on it from the beginning. He sees himself as an essential part of Real Madrid's long-term project and his desire is to continue growing, reaching legendary status. With his current level and ambition, there is no doubt that Rodrygo's future at Real Madrid will be bright.