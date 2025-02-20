Neither Jules Koundé nor Héctor Fort: Flick Wants Him to Be Barça's New Full-back, Top

Jules Koundé has become one of the best full-backs in the world and the level he is showing is the perfect reflection of that. Initially, the Frenchman was in the central defense area but everything changed last season. Xavi Hernández saw that the player was not being effective and decided to readapt him to the right flank.

Currently, Barça is going through a great moment and its players are responding perfectly: Hansi Flick is on the right track. Since his arrival in the summer, the squad has undergone various changes and some stars have moved to the background. Héctor Fort is one of them and he is struggling to get minutes but everything could change for him and Jules Koundé.

Changes Under Flick

Flick has consistently backed Jules Koundé who has played more than 3,000 minutes, which is an absolute feat. He has barely had any rest this year but this hasn't stopped the Frenchman from showing his best football to the world. In fact, several of Europe's top teams are very interested in signing him as soon as possible.

What should be highlighted is that Flick doesn't tolerate disrespect which has been seen with the penalties for being late. Iñaki Peña paid dearly for it as Szczęsny ended up taking his starting spot. Jules Koundé could end up going through something similar: Héctor Fort makes good use of opportunities and now more reinforcements are coming.

Flick prefers Jules Koundé over Héctor Fort: this has been very clear since the beginning of 2024-25. Additionally, one of the great players of the moment is to Hansi Flick's liking who wants reinforcements. We are talking about Andrei Ratiu, Rayo Vallecano's wing-back, who has become the great revelation of LaLiga.

Andrei Ratiu, the Clear Favorite

Andrei Ratiu has played 1,927 minutes this season and is in the spotlight of several clubs thanks to his robustness and defensive solidity. He also knows how to join the attack when necessary so Jules Koundé and Héctor Fort could find themselves in trouble. Flick is not happy with the Frenchman and has already punished him twice for being late; meanwhile, he also doesn't count on the Barça youth player.

Although Ratiu's market value is 7 million euros, Rayo Vallecano will not let him leave for less than 15-20. Although we can't take anything for granted, we will likely know more about this matter in a few months. Barça's interest in this physical marvel is not new but after what was seen a few days ago in Montjuïc the contacts have accelerated.