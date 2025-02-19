Aitana Bonmatí's Reaction Says It All, a Star Is Born: 'she's 18 Years Old...'

Women's Barça Continues Making History, not only because it is one of the best teams in the world but because it continues to bet on young talent. It has always been like this. Now, a new player is catching everyone's attention.

Her name is Sydney Schertenleib, she is 18 years old and next weekend she scored her first goal in Liga F. Less than a year ago, almost no one knew her. Today, her name is starting to make waves and she must be talked about.

A Talent Rising Strongly

Sydney joined Women's Barça to play in the reserve team, but her talent has already earned her minutes with the first team. She plays in midfield, with an offensive style, a lot of technical quality and great physical ability. She is one of those players who doesn't go unnoticed and everyone wants on their team.

Those who have seen her play are clear: she aims high. And it's not just the fans saying it, they also think so in the locker room, Pere Romeu, the first team coach, has spoken wonders about her. Most importantly, her own teammates have noticed it too.

Aitana Bonmatí Makes It Clear

After her first goal with Barça's jersey in Liga F, Sydney posted a photo on her social media to celebrate the moment. What happened next says it all. Many of her teammates commented on the post, congratulating her and highlighting her talent.

But there was one reaction that particularly caught attention: Aitana Bonmatí, one of the great stars of Women's Barça and world football. The current Ballon d'Or winner made it clear that Sydney is a special player.

When someone like Aitana Bonmatí recognizes your talent, it's because something big is coming. A star is born.

Barça Continues Betting on the Future

Women's Barça has always trusted its youth academy. Alexia Putellas, Aitana Bonmatí, Patri Guijarro, Marta Torrejón... many of the team's stars went through the lower categories before reaching the first team.

Sydney is following that same path. She is still young but has something special, she has hunger, talent and a great attitude. If she keeps working like this, we will see her shine even more in no time.

The future of Women's Barça is in good hands. And with players like Sydney, it is even more so.