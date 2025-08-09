First conclusion from Hansi Flick after preseason: 'He'll be a starter alongside Pau Cubarsí'

Barça's preseason tour has been a complete success. On a social and image level, the club has strengthened its presence in Asia. Hansi Flick has drawn key conclusions to prepare for the start of La Liga after that expedition.

La Liga starts in a few days, with Barça aiming to repeat last season's title under Hansi Flick's leadership. The German coach based much of the success on defensive solidity. Now, Flick insists on replicating that strength in the coming seasons.

New partner for Pau Cubarsí

To achieve that defensive stability, Hansi Flick is looking for the right players. The heart of the backline appears to be led by Pau Cubarsí. During last season, Iñigo Martínez was a starter alongside Cubarsí, showing solid performance.

Iñigo strengthened that partnership with Cubarsí in many matches. However, the Basque center-back has just left the Catalan club. To everyone's surprise, Iñigo Martínez has signed for Al-Nassr, forcing Flick to look for a new partner for Pau Cubarsí.

Andreas Christensen convinces: golden duo with Pau Cubarsí

Andreas Christensen has completed a great preseason with Barça. He scored a stunning goal and was very solid in defense during the friendly against FC Seoul. Hansi Flick already sees him in better shape and is considering lining him up alongside Pau Cubarsí in official competition.

Christensen was on his way out of the club, but his performance and Iñigo's departure have changed that perception. Hansi Flick valued his versatility as a center-back and as a defensive midfielder in training sessions. That versatility works in his favor compared to other options.

Competition for the spot next to Pau Cubarsí

Ronald Araújo and Eric García also aspire to a spot as Pau Cubarsí's partner. Hansi Flick has four center-backs: Cubarsí, Araújo, Eric García, and Christensen. Araújo, despite his contract renewal, is behind the Dane in the rotation.

If nothing goes wrong, Hansi Flick will go for Andreas Christensen. The Dane is under contract until 2026 and wants to fight to stay beyond that date. If he does well, Deco will surely trigger his contract renewal.

The bet on Pau Cubarsí and Andreas Christensen would be based on the balance between youth and experience. Cubarsí represents the future of the backline and has already established himself as one of Barça's young pillars. Christensen brings experience and clean play from the back, a profile that fits with Hansi Flick's immediate philosophy.