Confirmed, Simeone Demands His Signing: Dani Olmo and Gavi Come Out Winning

Hansi Flick has managed to configure a highly competitive team in all its lines, but if any stands out especially, it is the midfield. Barça has one of the best midfields in the world, highlighting the great quality of all its members. The competition is maximum, and not all the footballers can have the minutes they deserve.

Marc Casadó and Frenkie de Jong have been competing for one of the positions in the pivot. Also, with Pedri being untouchable for Flick, Fermín López, Gavi, Dani Olmo, and Pablo Torre are fighting to occupy the third spot. It is evident that not all can fit, and this summer, some painful departures may end up happening.

Simeone Looks at Barça

Atlético de Madrid wants to take advantage of such a situation, and Simeone aims to sign Fermín López. The Olympic champion is not having the desired minutes and could leave. Dani Olmo is Flick's preferred player in the attacking midfield despite Fermín's good performances when he has had to play.

In the current season, Fermín López has played 29 matches with Barça, totaling 1,116 minutes of play, scoring 5 goals, and providing 5 assists. The Andalusian stands out for his excellent technique, vision of the game, and ability to join the attack. His ease in scoring is another of his characteristics in the game, making him a very complete attacking midfielder.

His quality is undeniable, and Simeone has not overlooked it, betting decisively on the arrival of Fermín. Atlético is having a great season based on the success of last summer's signings and wants to continue growing. Simeone believes that to take the next leap, they need to strengthen their midfield with more quality and presence in the area, their goal is clear: Fermín López.

Atlético Willing to Pay 70 Million for Fermín

Simeone is convinced that the missing piece for their team is Fermín López, who would give a qualitative leap to their game scheme. His ability to break lines, his intensity in the game, and his scoring ability are key for Simeone. The "colchoneros" are determined to make a great offer to Barça and be able to incorporate Fermín into their ranks.

Let's remember that Fermín López has a contract in force until 2029 with a clause of 500 million. Atlético de Madrid would be willing to pay 70M for the "culé" attacking midfielder and will do everything possible to incorporate him into their squad. If his signing becomes a reality, Gavi and Dani Olmo would be the great beneficiaries of this movement in the "culé" squad.