Gavi, Andalusian midfielder for Barça, is the subject of all kinds of comments, mainly due to his lack of prominence with the first team led by the German Hansi Flick. While it is true that Gavi renewed his contract with Barça a few months ago, the debate at Can Barça was ongoing, as he is not yet seen as a starter. Despite the rumors, which have personally affected the Andalusian midfielder, Barça wanted to clarify everything: a new U-turn with Gavi is officially announced.

Gavi is fully recovered from his serious knee injury, which kept him off the field for more than 10 months. Once recovered, Barça assures that Gavi is following a natural process, which is why he is not yet playing as many minutes as a starter. What's true about all this? Well, according to 'Barça Reservat' from Catalunya Ràdio, Gavi's situation was agreed upon, so there is absolute calm.

Gavi, Andalusian midfielder for Barça, got tired of the rumors placing him away from the club and decided to speak to dispel all doubts. The Barça midfielder, who has been a substitute in the recent official matches, spoke and made his point of view very clear. Gavi has lost his starting position to Dani Olmo, an Egarense talent who is a step ahead of the Andalusian in terms of offensive play creation, but they are different profiles.

Official, Barça Drops the Bombshell, U-turn with Gavi: 'Everything Has Changed a Lot'

Gavi already gave his version of events and was very clear, emphasizing that "he has a valid contract and that everything said about his future is false". Now only Barça's version was missing, which has been rather surprising and confirms that everything has changed a lot with the footballer, who was also not drafted with Spain. According to 'Catalunya Ràdio', Gavi is following a natural process and "will gain a lot of weight and prominence in the final stretch of the season".

In fact, the same source previously mentioned points out that, as expected, Gavi would not be back to 100% until about 4 or 5 months had passed. Gavi was cleared in September, so now, in April, it is expected that he will fully feel like a footballer again.

Barça, therefore, has confirmed that they count on Gavi and, of course, no one within the Catalan entity is considering the Andalusian's departure, neither now nor in the summer. Flick, for his part, is very happy with Gavi, whom he values as one of the great references within the locker room. Additionally, Gavi will also benefit from the absence of Marc Casadó, who will miss the rest of the official season due to an injury suffered against Atlético de Madrid.