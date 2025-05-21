Regretful, Hansi Flick acknowledges his mistake with Alejandro Balde: 'Good thing that...'

Alejandro Balde has been one of the most positive surprises for FC Barcelona this season. The left-back started the current season with many doubts after a very discreet performance under Xavi Hernández's management. However, the arrival of Hansi Flick completely changed his situation.

Flick has revitalized Alejandro Balde and given him the confidence needed to show all his potential. Balde has left behind his physical fragility, which was a major concern for the club, and has become a key piece in the culé scheme. This year, the youth player has already provided 10 assists, showing not only defense but also a lot of offensive presence and capability.

| E-Noticies

His growth has been remarkable, and the German coach has been spot on in betting on his recovery. Alejandro Balde is, right now, the best in the world in his position, but he was close to being a substitute. Yes, because Hansi Flick requested the signing of another left wing-back, but fortunately, it never happened.

Hansi Flick asked for Alphonso Davies to bench Alejandro Balde

In October, Hansi Flick had among his priorities to sign Alphonso Davies to strengthen the left-back position for the next season. The Canadian, known for his speed and quality, seemed like the ideal signing, but the plan never materialized. As Barça's leaders probably agree, it was a relief that it didn't.

The main reason why the culé leadership dismissed signing Alphonso Davies was the impossibility of him competing with Alejandro Balde. Both are players of a very high level and similar quality that would hardly coexist in the starting eleven. Therefore, Deco and Laporta had to say NO to Hansi Flick's desire: they already had Balde.

Alejandro Balde convinces Hansi Flick

Without seeking it, Hansi Flick has seen everything go in his favor this season. The trust placed in Alejandro Balde has been rewarded with an outstanding performance. Balde has not only improved his game but has also provided an offensive and defensive boost that has greatly benefited the team.

Alejandro Balde celebrates his present and looks optimistically to the future. The season has shown that he is an essential player for Barça and that he can be the undisputed starter at left-back for years. His evolution under Hansi Flick's management has been a success and has quickly made the interest in Alphonso Davies forgotten, who, to top it off, has suffered a serious injury.