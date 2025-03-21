Real Madrid Leaves Raúl Asencio Alone, Fires His Competition: Sold for €5M

Raúl Asencio's season has been one of Real Madrid's great surprises. Just a few months ago, the young center-back wasn't even in Carlo Ancelotti's plans. However, circumstances, such as the disappearance of Jesús Vallejo or the injuries of Éder Militao and David Alaba, gave him the opportunity to enter as a starter in the first team.

Since then, Raúl Asencio hasn't stopped surprising, establishing himself as an undisputed starter in the white defense. The 22-year-old defender has shown an outstanding level in every match, exceeding expectations and proving that he has the quality to play for Real Madrid. His evolution has been so remarkable that he has even received a call from the Spanish National Team, a recognition of his impressive performance.

| Europa Press

Raúl Asencio Bids Farewell to His Defensive Partner

Looking ahead to the next season, Asencio could see even more minutes and prominence at Real Madrid. Although Éder Militao promises to be fully recovered and Antonio Rüdiger remains untouchable in defense, David Alaba's future could change. According to the latest rumors, Real Madrid might consider selling the Austrian defender next summer market.

David Alaba, who earns 23M euros gross annually, has become a regular substitute at Real Madrid this season. At 32 years old, his salary figure has become too high for the role he occupies in the team. In this situation, the club is looking for a destination for him and would be willing to sell him for 5M euros.

David Alaba, grateful to Real Madrid for the treatment received over the years, won't put obstacles to his departure if an agreement that benefits both parties is reached. Alaba's sale would open up space for Raúl Asencio to have even more prominence in the next season, establishing himself as a key piece in the team's defense.

Raúl Asencio's Future

If David Alaba's departure materializes, Raúl Asencio could see his role as a starter even more consolidated. The young center-back has shown his quality, and with Alaba's possible sale, Real Madrid could be ready to take another step in his integration.

At 21 years old, Raúl Asencio has earned the respect of both Carlo Ancelotti and the fans. Everything indicates that his future at the white club will be bright.