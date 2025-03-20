Barça, led by Deco, is already preparing 100 million euros to sign the great star of Atlético de Madrid in this upcoming summer transfer market. Deco is very clear: Barça's priority is to sign strikers, and he wants their big signing to be the Atlético de Madrid star, valued at 100M. Deco knows that to sign the Atlético star, painful departures will be necessary, but he is willing to do so in order for Flick to have a TOP forward.

Even though Barça has ruled out the arrival of Alexander Isak, the culer club continues to work to incorporate new offensive talents to replace Robert Lewandowski. The Polish forward of Barça will stay one more season, but his efforts are increasingly limited, and for this reason, Barça wants to start looking for a young and goal-scoring '9'. Isak and Gyökeres were two of the options that caused the most consensus, but Deco has another target, and this would come from Atlético led by Simeone.

Robert Lewandowski has been the offensive reference for FC Barcelona at the start of the season. He already has 34 goals in 38 matches, authentic star figures, but in recent games, he hasn't managed to increase them. Despite his great start, for some weeks now, he has shown signs of fatigue and lack of freshness, and he has been pointed out by part of the culer club.

Deco Prepares 100M to Sign Atlético's Star: Flick and Laporta Celebrate

The transfer market is heating up, and Barça has its sights set on a player who can make a difference. Despite the complex financial situation, the culer board has seriously considered an operation that could change their attack. However, Deco knows he needs 100M€ to close the signing: he would come from Atlético, and Flick and Laporta would celebrate it greatly.

The blue and red sports management knows that strengthening the attack is one of the great priorities for the future. With Lewandowski in his final stage, Barça is looking for a player who can progressively take over his role. This forward fits perfectly into the team's style, as he combines speed, sacrifice, and goal-scoring ability.

100M, but Deco Insists on the Signing: Barça Will Make an Economic Effort

Flick has already given the green light and wants Deco to close the signing for this upcoming summer transfer market. Barça, however, will have to close several sales before being able to face a signing of this magnitude: 100M, Deco wants an Atlético de Madrid star to be culer this summer.

FC Barcelona is facing one of the most ambitious operations of the upcoming market. The player in question is none other than Julián Álvarez, the forward of Atlético de Madrid. Deco knows that Álvarez is Flick's favorite center forward and, therefore, is preparing 100M€ to convince him this coming summer.

"Lewandowski will stay and has earned the right to decide his future, but it's time to have a replacement," pointed out Barça sources, who assure they want to sign. The signing of Julián Álvarez is Deco's priority: Flick and Laporta approve the signing, now it's just a matter of starting to sell to fight for the Argentine's arrival this summer.