Real Madrid Complicates Barça's Next Signing: Deco Speeds Up, Calls Feyenoord

The rivalry between Real Madrid and Barça transcends the soccer fields, extending also to the transfer market. Both clubs compete not only for titles but also for emerging talents that can strengthen their squads. A recent example is the case of Arda Güler, the young Turkish midfielder who, after being very close to joining Barça, ended up signing for Real Madrid.

Deco Continues the Mission to Strengthen Barça's Right Back

With the intention of strengthening the right side of their defense, Deco, the sporting director of Barça, has focused his attention on Givairo Read, a young right back from Feyenoord. Read has stood out for his versatility, being able to perform on both defensive flanks. This versatility makes him an attractive option for Barça, which seeks quality alternatives to replace Héctor Fort.

| @FCBarcelona_es

The Competition from Real Madrid and Liverpool's Interest

However, Real Madrid's interest in Alexander-Arnold has led the Merengues to consider Givairo Read as a very strong alternative. This situation forces Deco to speed up negotiations with Feyenoord to secure the signing before Real Madrid formalizes their interest.

Besides Real Madrid, Liverpool has also shown interest in Givairo Read, especially if Alexander-Arnold moves to Real Madrid.

The possibility of Read ending up at another European club forces Barça to act quickly. Deco seeks to finalize his incorporation before the market intensifies, preventing the player from being diverted by more lucrative offers or much more attractive sports projects. The competition for Read's talent is fierce, and Barça needs to ensure his incorporation to strengthen their defense.

The battle for the signing of Givairo Read exemplifies the constant competition between Real Madrid and Barça, not only on the field but also in the transfer market. Deco and his team work against the clock to secure Read's incorporation. He is aware that the competition is fierce and that every move can influence the balance of power in European soccer.