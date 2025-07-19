Neither Real Madrid nor Juventus, Endrick already has a new team: Florentino gives the order

What seemed like a fairy tale is turning into a real nightmare for Endrick. The young striker, whom many compare to Ronaldo Nazario for his powerful physique and goal-scoring instinct, arrived at Real Madrid with high expectations.

Florentino Pérez secured his signing when Endrick was only 16 years old, so the Madrid fans had been waiting for more than two seasons for his arrival at Bernabéu. However, Endrick's first campaign at Madrid has cast more shadows than lights, and not exactly because of him. Despite all the potential he promises, his adaptation hasn't been the desired one.

| E-Noticies

A residual role with Carlo Ancelotti

With Carlo Ancelotti on the bench, Endrick has had a residual role. The Italian coach isn't very fond of giving big opportunities to the youngest players, something Endrick already knows very well. Arda Güler is another clear example of Carletto's way of working, where academy players must fight hard for a chance.

Now, with Xabi Alonso's arrival, Endrick hoped to get more minutes to show his quality. However, for now, nothing is going well for the Brazilian striker. The situation is getting even more complicated as recent setbacks are added.

Injury and lost Club World Cup

Endrick got injured at the end of last season, which prevented him from participating in the Club World Cup with Real Madrid. This lack of participation in one of the most important competitions of the year has made his situation even worse. The young striker hasn't had the chance to shine or to show his worth on the biggest stage.

The emergence of Gonzalo García

To this is added the exceptional performance of his main rival, Gonzalo García, who has been the top scorer of the Club World Cup. The academy product has taken his chance impeccably, which puts even more pressure on Endrick. If Gonzalo keeps up this pace, the competition will intensify and could even force Endrick's departure.

Neither Real Madrid nor Juventus, Endrick already has a new team: Florentino gives the order

Florentino Pérez has already negotiated Endrick's loan with Juventus, a club that could offer him the chance to gain experience in a competitive league like Serie A. However, there's a risk that Endrick won't be a starter in the Italian team, which would limit his growth.

For this reason, Real Madrid's president has found another much more suitable destination for Endrick: Olympique de Marseille. In Ligue 1, the young striker will be able to develop all his talent with greater guarantees.

The French competition is known for its quality and will be an excellent test for Endrick, who will need to overcome the difficult last few months and show all his potential. Endrick's future is at stake and his partial move to Marseille could be the opportunity he needs to make the definitive leap in his football career.