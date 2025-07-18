Bombshell! Liverpool don't just want Rodrygo: their other big target at the Bernabéu

Rodrygo appears on most sports newspaper covers. His departure from Real Madrid seems to have been decided for some time. The striker has been key on several magical nights at Bernabéu, but his involvement in recent months has been very limited.

In the Club World Cup, the Brazilian has barely had any minutes, which makes it clear that Xabi Alonso doesn't have him in his plans for next season. Rodrygo's situation is increasingly uncertain, and now the only thing left to know is what his destination will be.

| Europa Press

Rodrygo rejects offers from Saudi Arabia and Qatar

Despite multiple tempting offers from Saudi Arabia and Qatar, Rodrygo has decided not to leave elite soccer so soon. He believes he still has a lot to offer in the top European leagues. In fact, the most likely option is that he'll end up playing in the Premier League, the league where his name already generates considerable admiration.

Several of the best teams in England have shown interest in the young Brazilian. Arsenal, Manchester City, and Chelsea have already inquired more than once with Real Madrid about his transfer. However, the team that seems to be leading the race for Rodrygo is Liverpool.

Liverpool under Arne Slot as the main interested party

Arne Slot, Liverpool's coach, is a great admirer of Rodrygo. The manager believes that the addition of the Brazilian could give his team a significant boost in quality.

Liverpool is determined to sign the forward and Florentino Pérez has set his transfer fee at 100 million euros, an amount the English club could easily afford.

However, it's likely that Arne Slot will try to lower the price of the deal a bit. Rodrygo isn't the only target he has at Bernabéu for this transfer window. Liverpool wants to take another heavyweight from Real Madrid.

Liverpool also target Aurélien Tchouaméni

In addition to Rodrygo, Liverpool also has Aurélien Tchouaméni on their radar, another Real Madrid player. The English already tried to sign him when he was playing for Monaco, but the French midfielder decided to go for Real Madrid. Now, with his spectacular performance at Madrid, Liverpool is back in the race and preparing a major offer to secure his services.

However, in this case, Real Madrid isn't willing to allow Tchouaméni's departure. He is an essential player for Xabi Alonso, and the white club will do everything possible to keep him. Meanwhile, Rodrygo's future remains uncertain, but his possible move to Liverpool is shaping up to be one of the most interesting negotiations of this transfer window.