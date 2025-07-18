Real Madrid face the new season with great optimism after the changes made by the club's leadership. Carlo Ancelotti has been dismissed and his place has been taken by Xabi Alonso, who has arrived at Bernabéu with very clear ideas. The Basque coach knows that the team needs adjustments, and one of the most urgent has to do with Jude Bellingham.

Jude Bellingham must recover his best form

Jude Bellingham, the English star for whom Madrid paid more than 100 million euros, has lost his characteristic spark. In his first season, he dazzled the world with an unexpected goal-scoring ability, which allowed him to win the affection of Madridist fans. However, in his second year, he has suffered an alarming lack of physical form and has been affected by shoulder discomfort.

Jude Bellingham's level has dropped and Xabi Alonso knows it. The coach wants to recover the best Bellingham, so he has decided to change his role on the field. In the Club World Cup, Jude has been seen connecting the midfield with the attack, a move that seems to have improved his performance, although now he will have to stop.

Jude Bellingham will miss the next 3 or 4 months

Jude Bellingham's immediate future has become complicated. The Englishman will be out of action for the next 3 or 4 months after undergoing surgery for his shoulder discomfort. This setback has forced Xabi Alonso to look for solutions to cover his absence.

Real Madrid can't afford to lose one of their pillars for so long. Therefore, the coach has decided to strengthen the midfield with a high-profile signing. Florentino Pérez has paid 63 million to make it happen and to cover Jude Bellingham's absence.

Franco Mastantuono, the 63 million solution

The solution for Xabi Alonso has arrived in the transfer market with the addition of Franco Mastantuono. The Argentine midfielder has been acquired for 63 million euros, making his signing one of the most expensive of the season.

Franco Mastantuono will arrive at Madrid next August 14, when he turns 18 years old. The Argentine joins the white project with the intention of being a starter from day one. Xabi Alonso fully trusts him and hopes he can take on Jude Bellingham's role temporarily until the Englishman recovers from his surgery.

A great opportunity for Franco Mastantuono

With Franco Mastantuono on the team, Real Madrid strengthen their midfield with a promising player with great potential. Xabi Alonso trusts that the Argentine can follow the path of other young players who have succeeded at the club and contribute what Bellingham leaves vacant during his absence.

In any case, Madrid's season is taking shape, and with these moves, the team is preparing to face the challenges ahead. The club's future seems to be in good hands, with players like Franco Mastantuono, Jude Bellingham, and other key talents in the squad.