Gavi's reaction leaves no doubt, serious mistake by Barça: 'Brother, show...'

Gavi is one of the brightest current gems to have emerged from La Masia in recent years. At just 20 years old, he has demonstrated exceptional maturity and talent, establishing himself as a key piece in Barça's midfield. For the fans, he is essential, and for Flick, he is also becoming so, as he has recently been a regular starter following his serious knee injury.

In November 2023, Gavi suffered a torn cruciate ligament that kept him away from the playing fields for 348 days. After intense rehabilitation, the Andalusian returned a year later, in October 2024. Since then, the '6' has participated regularly and has shown that his level has not been affected at all: he remains a great promise.

| Europapress

Gavi debuted in 2021 under Koeman, and since that moment, his performance has been unbelievable. His ability to recover balls and distribute the ball with judgment has made him a reference in the Catalan club's midfield. Additionally, his renewal until 2030 reaffirms his commitment and the confidence that Barça places in him.

Not everyone can be Gavi

Alongside Gavi, Nico González also debuted in Barça's first team under Ronald Koeman's direction. Both young players promised to be the future of the club, but opportunities for Nico were limited. After a loan to Valencia, the Galician signed with Porto, where he has excelled with outstanding performances, and now he is moving to Manchester City for 60 million euros.

Nico González has exploded in Portugal and has earned Pep Guardiola's interest, while FC Barcelona let him go at the first opportunity. It is true that the Catalan club needed money at that time, but it is evident that Nico was a true promise and should never have left Camp Nou. Many compared him to Sergio Busquets, and Gavi, his great friend, has expressed his most sincere opinion on social media after learning of his transfer to Manchester City.

Gavi sends a message to the Barça board about Nico González

Upon learning of Nico González's transfer to City, Gavi wanted to send a message that surely reached the ears of the Barça board. Specifically, he said "show how good you are, brother." A statement that hides a poisoned dart, as Nico should never have left FC Barcelona.

This message reflects the admiration and respect between both players, but it also highlights Gavi's frustration at seeing that Nico González didn't have the opportunities he deserved. La Masia is an inexhaustible source of talent, and it is challenging for everyone to have their chance. However, in Nico's case, it is especially painful, as his position is key to FC Barcelona's play.