He is the new Cristiano Ronaldo and Barça is closely following him: '17 years old and already worth 30 M€'

Cristiano Ronaldo has historically been an iconic figure in soccer, recognized for his rivalry with Barça during his time at Real Madrid. This relationship, marked by intense Clásicos and his rivalry with Messi, has left an indelible mark on the history of the sport.

During his nine years at Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo accumulated numerous titles, including four Champions Leagues, two LaLiga titles, and three Club World Cups. His clashes with Barça, especially with Messi, defined a golden era of Spanish soccer. In fact, Cristiano once confessed that he found it more satisfying to score at Camp Nou than at Bernabéu.

| Europa Press

Now, in a recent interview with Edu Aguirre, Cristiano Ronaldo surprised the entire world by revealing that he was very close to signing with Barça in his early days. According to his words, he could have been playing at FC Barcelona before being signed by Real Madrid. However, fate took him to United, where he began his international rise.

Barça is going for the new Cristiano Ronaldo

Although Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival didn't materialize at the time, Barça has maintained its interest in Portuguese talents. Currently, the Catalan club is closely following Geovany Quenda, a 17-year-old winger from Sporting Lisbon who has captivated Europe with his skill and great potential.

Nicknamed the "Portuguese Lamine Yamal," Geovany Quenda has demonstrated exceptional maturity and skill for his age. With 2 goals and 4 assists this season, his performance has attracted the attention of several elite clubs. In fact, his potential is so high that, despite his youth, he is already valued at 30 million euros.

Deco and his interest in Geovany Quenda

Deco, current sporting director of Barça and Quenda's compatriot, has been observing the young talent for months. His knowledge of the Portuguese market and his affinity with players from his country position him as a key ally in the possible incorporation of Geovany Quenda to FC Barcelona.

Geovany Quenda's market value is estimated at 30 million euros, a figure that reflects his quality and potential. However, Sporting Lisbon has set a release clause of 100 million euros, complicating negotiations. The Portuguese club is expected to be willing to listen to offers starting at 80 million for the one who promises to be the new Cristiano Ronaldo.