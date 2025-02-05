Neither Chelsea nor PSG, Gavi calls and signs for Barça in the summer: 'Giuliano Simeone is coming'

Giuliano Simeone, right-back for Atlético de Madrid and son of Cholo Simeone, has become one of the trending right-backs in LaLiga and also in world football. At just 22 years old, Giuliano Simeone seemed like he wouldn't have a place at Atlético de Madrid, but now he is an undisputed starter and Barça is eyeing him. Sources from Barça assure that signing Giuliano Simeone will be complicated, but the culer club relies on Gavi to close a signing that could be even better this summer.

The focus of Barça is clearer than ever: the goal of Joan Laporta and the sports management is to sign a right-back or, if possible, even two. Giuliano Simeone is one of the most liked names, but, as reported by 'e-Notícies', the signing of the Atlético right-back is rather complicated, no matter how much Gavi insists. The Barça midfielder, who has just renewed with the club, is being key: he will help Barça sign a gem that has offers from Chelsea and PSG.

[IMAGE]{820263}[/IMAGE]

Gavi is vital on and off the field and demonstrates it by helping Barça when it comes to calling and convincing potential new signings. Gavi would love to have Giuliano Simeone, in fact, they have talked a few times, but the Andalusian midfielder has already set his sights on a young Premier League prospect. Barça will compete for Giuliano Simeone, but it also has an alternative that is closer than ever to being confirmed: farewell PSG and Chelsea, he wants to play at Barça with Gavi.

Gavi wants Giuliano Simeone, but Barça asks him to call another future star: "You have to convince him to..."

Gavi, current Andalusian midfielder for Barça, has already fully recovered from his knee injury and is gradually gaining more minutes and weight within the team. However, Gavi continues to maintain his status within the locker room and within Barça's ecosystem: the Andalusian has been tasked with closing a TOP signing for the summer. For Barça Gavi is already one of the most important players in the block led by Hansi Flick and it has been demonstrated with the latest signing: closed, farewell PSG and Chelsea.

Barça doesn't forget about Giuliano Simeone, but knows that the 'cholito' has a contract with the club of his life and that, consequently, it's almost impossible to convince him this summer. Barça, however, remains focused on its goals and puts the spotlight on the summer transfer market: Gavi will help sign a top right-back. Barça is not in a hurry, but it can't fall asleep if it wants to sign one of the most promising right-backs in the Premier League, who has offers from other big clubs.

Neither Chelsea nor PSG, Gavi calls and signs for Barça in the summer: 'Giuliano Simeone is coming'

Barça continues to work in the transfer market and takes advice from its most important pieces. First, it was Íñigo Martínez, who recommended the signing of a young player from Alavés, and now, it will be Gavi, who has gone through the offices to 'mediate' in a new signing. Gavi already acknowledges that the hot operation has been closed and that, therefore, Barça will enjoy a new signing that will be official during this upcoming summer transfer market.

PSG and Chelsea, as usual, have been the two rivals to beat to achieve the signing of what will be one of the best right-backs in the world of European football. Barça wanted to attempt the signing of Giuliano Simeone, but knows that now is not the time, as the right-back born in Rome is experiencing a great moment in Madrid. Gavi doesn't close himself off and helps Barça: new right-back for Flick, Joan Laporta achieves it despite the economic situation.

Barça wanted to approach Giuliano Simeone, but knows that now is not the time to attempt this signing. With all this, Barça has set its sights on Daniel Muñoz, right-back for Crystal Palace, who has already spoken with Gavi, one of the culer leaders. Muñoz, 28 years old, is very much liked by Barça and is having a great season in England: 2 goals and 3 assists in 23 matches back him up, better than Giuliano Simeone.