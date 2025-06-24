Raúl Asencio, sentenced, Xabi Alonso asks for another center-back: he arrives from Valencia in 2026

Raúl Asencio isn't having the desired start with Xabi Alonso leading Real Madrid. The 21-year-old Canary Islander, who pleasantly surprised last season under Ancelotti, is wasting his opportunities in the Club World Cup.

In the first match, he committed a childish penalty that cost him a substitution at halftime. In the second game, he only needed seven minutes to be sent off.

Loss of trust in Raúl Asencio

The impression Raúl Asencio leaves isn't good at all. In such an important tournament for the club, his mistakes are drawing too much attention.

Xabi Alonso, who trusted him from day one, is starting to lose trust in his performance. That, in a team like Real Madrid, can have very serious consequences.

Xabi Alonso already looks for alternatives

According to Defensa Central, Xabi Alonso has requested the signing of a new center-back to strengthen the squad for 2026.

The chosen one is Cristhian Mosquera, a Valencia CF defender whose contract ends in two years. The Basque coach wants to get ahead and secure his signing as soon as possible.

Cristhian Mosquera, a profile that fits

Mosquera is a center-back who is highly regarded for his physical power, his maturity despite his youth, and his ability to play the ball out from the back.

He fits perfectly with the play style Xabi Alonso wants to impose. In addition, since his contract ends in 2026, his signing could be completed at a very low cost or he could even arrive on a free transfer.

Raúl Asencio is on the line

With Mosquera's possible arrival and the presence of Huijsen and Rüdiger, Asencio's future at Real Madrid is becoming significantly more complicated.

His performances in the Club World Cup aren't helping and could cost him dearly in terms of season planning. From club prospect to being discarded, the fall could be swift.

A timely reaction

Not everything is lost yet for Raúl Asencio, but he needs to react. If he wants to have a place in Xabi Alonso's plans, he will have to show his best level as soon as possible.

The remaining matches in the Club World Cup may be his last chance to convince the coaching staff.

Decision on the horizon

The club's sporting management is closely monitoring this situation. If things continue this way, Raúl Asencio could be loaned out or even transferred. Time is running against him and Cristhian Mosquera is already looming on the horizon.