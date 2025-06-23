Roony Bardghji, Swedish winger for Copenhagen and only 19 years old, is one step away from becoming a new player for Barça, but the striker is demanding some conditions to sign now. Roony Bardghji had been closely followed by Deco and, after several weeks of consideration, Barça will end up paying to sign the Swede, who will be registered with the reserve team unless there is a surprise. Barça could wait to sign him for free in January, but Flick has been insistent and has requested the arrival of Roony Bardghji for now: he is demanding 3 conditions and 1 surprising signing.

Barça has confirmed the signing of Joan García, is very close to signing Nico Williams, and is working to finalize the signing of Roony Bardghji, who will sign with the culer club until 2031. Roony Bardghji has a contract with Danish Copenhagen until the end of December and did not want to renew, which is why he will be free as long as Barça pays financial compensation. This compensation, which will be paid this summer, is expected to range between 2 and 3 million, an amount that Barça will gladly pay for a "more than promising forward".

| @roony.bardghji

Roony Bardghji has had a great season at Copenhagen and has even delivered outstanding performances in the Champions League, which is why Barça has become interested in him. Other major clubs like Chelsea or PSG also wanted to sign Roony Bardghji, but Barça has moved ahead and the player will become a culer, as long as he ends up being completely satisfied. Yes, Roony Bardghji is a demanding person: he is asking for 3 conditions and 1 signing to join Barça, something Joan Laporta is already working on without wasting any time.

Latest news, Roony Bardghji demands 3 conditions and 1 signing to sign with Barça

Roony Bardghji, only 19 years old, is facing the greatest opportunity of his career, since, to date, he has only played in Sweden and Denmark, mainly for Copenhagen. That said, Roony Bardghji is clear that signing for Barça represents a major change, which is why he is demanding some conditions to make the move as comfortably as possible.

Roony Bardghji is another of Barça's priorities in this summer transfer window and the culer club wants the Swede, who is under contract, to join definitively. Meanwhile, Roony Bardghji is willing to sign for Barça, but he is demanding 3 essential and surprising conditions to sign his new contract now with Joan Laporta's club. Barça has explored other options, but has ended up opting for a Roony Bardghji who will accept Barça's proposal if the culer club gives him guarantees.

Roony Bardghji will sign his new contract with Barça, but he is very demanding: "Joan Laporta doesn't get it"

Barça is very serious about Roony Bardghji, whose contract ends in December, but who would be free in July if Barça pays about 3 million euros. One of the conditions Bardghji is demanding is, precisely, that Barça pay his "release clause" before July 13, the date when the culer team starts preseason.

For reasons of wage bill and "fair play", Barça's idea is for Bardghji to be registered with the reserve team, but the Swedish forward is asking to be part of the first team dynamic. In addition, he has also requested the signing of a personal fitness coach, since he is arriving slightly injured and his goal is to be at 100% during preseason to convince Flick.