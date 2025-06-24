Goodbye to Madrid: Fabrizio Romano confirms his move to Arabia and saves Ferland Mendy

Ferland Mendy is one of the big unknowns for Real Madrid next season. The French defender, who has been undisputed for Ancelotti for several seasons, doesn't have his continuity guaranteed under Xabi Alonso.

His defensive performance remains impeccable, but his limited offensive contribution has raised doubts.

Álvaro Carreras, the favorite of the white board

Real Madrid have been searching for weeks for a left-back who fits the new playing style Xabi Alonso wants to implement.

In that context, the name Álvaro Carreras has gained momentum. The Benfica footballer, who was raised in La Fábrica, fits perfectly with the desired profile: young, offensive, and good at playing the ball out from the back.

Everything seemed set to close his signing for about €50 million. However, in recent weeks, the agreement has cooled. Economic differences and contractual issues have stalled his arrival.

The final goodbye to Theo Hernández from Real Madrid

Besides Carreras, another name that was on the table to strengthen the left side was Theo Hernández.

The AC Milan player, who already knows what it's like to wear the white jersey, had been identified as a possible reinforcement to compete with Mendy.

But this Wednesday, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that this possibility no longer exists. Theo Hernández has decided to move to Saudi Arabia to sign with Al Hilal. This decision, indirectly, affects Mendy's future.

One more opportunity for Ferland Mendy

The departure of Theo to Arabia and the halt in negotiations for Carreras work in Ferland Mendy's favor.

For now, his continuity at Real Madrid is gaining ground. Xabi Alonso could consider keeping the Frenchman at least until winter, giving him time to prove whether he can adapt to the new playing system.

Mendy has a valid contract and, barring any surprises, will be present at the start of the white preseason. The coach from Tolosa hasn't ruled out any names, but he needs his full-backs to offer much more in attack.

A decision on hold

With Theo Hernández's signing already ruled out and Álvaro Carreras's on hold, Florentino Pérez and Xabi Alonso aren't in a hurry to make a final decision.

Ferland Mendy will remain, at least for the next few weeks, as Real Madrid's left-back. He'll have the difficult task of convincing his new coach not to lose his place.