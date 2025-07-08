Raphinha and Lamine Yamal have a new rival: Barça has already secured their second signing

One of Barça's weaknesses last season was their limited squad depth. Although the locker room had a variety of profiles, there were certain positions that became a real headache for Hansi Flick. The full-backs raised doubts, but the main area of tension was further up the field.

Specifically, the winger position was one of the most limited. Flick, after analyzing performance in training, made two key decisions: Ferran Torres would play as a "9," and Ansu Fati wouldn't get any minutes. That scenario left a worrying gap on the wings, where only Lamine Yamal and Raphinha are natural options.

| Europa Press, @FCBarcelona_es

Only two natural wingers: Raphinha and Lamine Yamal

Barça only being able to count on Lamine Yamal and Raphinha as natural wingers is a problem. Their minutes load last season was excessive and, if another winger doesn't arrive, everything will stay the same. Every absence, suspension, or rotation would put Flick in a tough spot, since he won't have reliable substitutes.

That's why Barça's sporting management has started working on medium- and long-term solutions. Multiple names have been considered, some of them top-level. Nico Williams, Luis Díaz, and Marcus Rashford have been linked to the club for weeks, but the chosen one is much younger and cheaper.

The bet is Roony Bardghji

To support Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, FC Barcelona has completed the signing of Roony Bardghji, a young Swedish winger who's only 19 years old. Coming from FC Copenhagen, the player has been one of the sensations in the Danish league. The Catalan club will pay 2 million euros for his arrival.

Roony Bardghji will be the backup for Raphinha and Lamine Yamal on the flanks. His role will be clear: a rotation player with no demands, meant to make the most of the minutes Flick gives him when there are absences or less demanding matches.

An intelligent move

Signing Roony Bardghji is a low-cost bet for the future. For just two million, Barça secures a talent who's already shined in European competition. The young Swede stands out for his dribbling, speed, and decision-making in the final third.

Although he won't arrive as a starter, his presence will give a breather to a very demanding attacking line. Flick will have more alternatives and less need to overload starters like Lamine Yamal.

Barça covers one of their biggest weaknesses

With Roony Bardghji's arrival, Barça strengthens one of their most fragile positions. Sporting management has opted for an affordable and promising solution.

If the young player responds well, he could become an important piece in the rotation. Camp Nou waits with excitement. Roony Bardghji knows he'll have to wait for his moment, but the first step has already been taken.