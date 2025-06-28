Raphinha has already said goodbye, farewell Barça: his No. 1 rival signs with Celta de Vigo

Recent successes for FC Barcelona can't be understood without Raphinha. The Brazilian striker has been the great revelation of the season, with a performance that has surprised everyone. Nobody imagined that his level of play would be so high, especially after a summer full of rumors about his possible departure.

Barça's "11" went through a period of uncertainty. In this sense, the rumors about the arrival of Nico Williams, and the edits on social media with his jersey and number, undermined his confidence.

Raphinha, who thought his future was far from Camp Nou, decided to stay after a conversation with Hansi Flick.

The right decision to stay

That decision turned out to be a total success. Raphinha has finished the season with 34 goals and 25 assists, numbers that place him as one of Barça's most decisive players.

His versatility, ability to adapt to different positions, and his effectiveness have been key to the team's success.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

Many have dared to say that his performance has been so outstanding that he could well have deserved the Ballon d'Or. He has proven to be a very complete striker, capable of tipping matches and contributing to the team consistently.

Barça still looking at the market

Despite Raphinha's great season, Barça are still keeping an eye on the transfer market. Nico Williams, who plays the same position as the Brazilian, has already been signed by the club.

This move strengthens internal competition and ensures that the team has quality alternatives on the wings.

However, not everything is good news for Barça. One of the players who was mentioned as a possible backup for Raphinha, Bryan Zaragoza, won't arrive.

| E-Noticies, @FCBarcelona

The player who had been requested by Xavi Hernández before his transfer to Bayern Munich seems he won't wear the blaugrana jersey.

Bryan Zaragoza transferred to Celta

Celta de Vigo have moved ahead of Barça and seem to already have an agreement with Bayern for the transfer of Bryan Zaragoza. The footballer, who was on the culé radar as a possible reinforcement for the wing, will move to Vigo, which will mean his definitive farewell to Camp Nou.

With this deal, Celta de Vigo secure one of the most promising signings of the market, meanwhile Barça lose an interesting option to strengthen their squad.

Thus, the Catalan team will have to keep looking for alternatives to cover all attacking positions for next season.