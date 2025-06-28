Hansi Flick makes it clear, he doesn't want him, goodbye Barça: he's leaving with Ansu Fati to Monaco

One of the most talked-about moves of the transfer market is the transfer of Ansu Fati to Monaco. The striker, who arrived at FC Barcelona with high expectations, has decided to put an end to his time at the Catalan club.

After Hansi Flick made it clear that he didn't count on him, the number "10" has decided to pack his bags and try his luck in the French top division.

Fati leaves on loan to the Principality team, with a purchase option of 11 million euros at the end of the season.

The operation has been facilitated by a contract renewal with Barça until 2028. This move not only allows the player to continue his career, but also helps the club keep up with Financial Fair Play regulations.

Barça covers its back with a return option

The agreement also includes a clause that allows Barça to bring Fati back in the future. If Monaco decides to activate their purchase option for 11 million, Barça has the possibility to buy him back for 28 million. With this formula, the Catalan club makes sure they don't lose their young prospect for good.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

Ansu Fati's transfer marks the end of a period defined by ups and downs, injuries, and a lack of continuity in the first team.

Now, at Monaco, the forward will look to recover his best form and prove his talent in a league that's somewhat less demanding than LaLiga.

Monaco continues to strengthen with Pogba

Once Ansu Fati's signing was completed, Monaco hasn't wasted any time and has continued working to improve their squad. The French club has already completed their second signing of the summer: Paul Pogba.

| E-Noticies

The French midfielder, who recently served his suspension for doping, joins Monaco after being rejected by Hansi Flick to join Barça. Although Pogba offered himself to the Catalan club, Flick considered that the midfield is perfectly covered with the current players.

Pogba, another Monaco bet to strengthen their squad

Paul Pogba's signing represents a new opportunity for the player, who will try to relaunch his career in Ligue 1. This comes after a series of doping issues during his time at Juventus and with the French national team.

Monaco keeps strengthening their squad with high-profile signings and hopes that both Ansu Fati and Paul Pogba will contribute their quality and experience to compete for Ligue 1.

With these two signings, Monaco presents itself as one of the teams to watch next season. An ambitious project is on the horizon, with highly talented players who could make a difference in the French competition.