Confirmed, Iñaki Peña has a new team: he signs the year's most controversial transfer

Iñaki Peña will have to look for a new destination to continue his sports career, since at FC Barcelona he has been left without a place.

After many years in the shadow of Ter Stegen, the Alicante native thought he could earn the starting spot. However, his dream has been frustrated.

Despite his efforts, Iñaki Peña hasn't managed to convince Hansi Flick, Barça's current coach. Although he has had some opportunities, the competition has been fierce and the young goalkeeper hasn't been able to secure a place in the team.

Szczesny's signing, a blow for Peña

The lack of trust in Iñaki Peña became evident when, halfway through the season, FC Barcelona completed the signing of Szczesny. The arrival of the Polish player changed the dynamic in the goal at the Catalan club and sent Peña back to the bench.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

The Alicante native has seen his path at Barça become increasingly limited. With stronger competition and the starting spot secured for Ter Stegen, Iñaki Peña has decided that it's time to seek a change of scenery and look for new horizons.

Sevilla and Celta interested in his signing

Despite his situation at Barça, Iñaki Peña isn't left without options. Teams like Sevilla and Celta de Vigo have shown interest in his transfer.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies, FCB

Both clubs see the Alicante goalkeeper as an opportunity to strengthen their goal with a young player who has experience in major competitions.

However, in recent hours, a possibility has emerged that could be even more surprising: RCD Espanyol.

RCD Espanyol, an option gaining strength

The "perico" team, after the departure of Joan García, is looking for a new goalkeeper and has set their sights on Iñaki Peña. Barça's neighbors and rivals could surprise Spanish soccer with this move, which would be one of the most talked-about transfers of the summer.

It's still too early to confirm whether the transfer will become a reality or if it's a strategy by Peña to get better offers. However, the option of signing for Espanyol is gaining more and more strength.

If it finally happens, Peña will join the rival in a transfer that will undoubtedly make headlines and open a new chapter in his career.

All of this is because Hansi Flick has made the decision to bet on a Szczesny from minute one. Something that, at first, surprised all of us in the second half of the season.