Beyond major signings like Franco Mastantuono, Real Madrid also carefully nurtures their youth academy. It's true that La Fábrica doesn't have the same ease in producing talent as La Masia, but it isn't far behind either. Historic figures such as Iker Casillas, Guti, or Dani Carvajal have come out of Valdebebas.

Now, the white club is polishing a new diamond in the rough. He is a Galician attacking midfielder born in 2009 who already shines in the youth categories. His playing style and physique are very reminiscent of Cole Palmer, Chelsea's star, and Bernabéu is waiting for him with open arms.

| E-Noticies, @colepalmer10

Real Madrid has the new Cole Palmer: "He's better than Franco Mastantuono"

It's no secret that Real Madrid needs quality in midfield. After Modric's departure, Florentino and Xabi Alonso decided not to sign any pure midfielder. Instead, Franco Mastantuono has arrived for 63 million euros, although the truth is that his signing doesn't seem to be the ideal solution.

The white club needs a player with greater quality who can play closer to the base of the play. In this sense, the new gem from La Fábrica meets all the requirements. We're talking about Bryan Bugarín, who will soon be playing under Xabi Alonso at Bernabéu.

Bryan Bugarín has it all

Bryan Bugarín plays for Real Madrid's Juvenil team with a maturity beyond his years. He likes to have the ball, delivers precise passes, and has a vision of the game that's hard to find in young players of his generation. In addition, he gets into the box and scores goals, which makes him a very complete profile.

The most surprising thing is that Real Madrid barely invested in his signing. Bryan Bugarín arrived from Celta in 2021 at zero cost, a move that now seems like a real bargain. In contrast, Franco Mastantuono has cost more than 60 million and his adaptation still raises doubts.

This comparison is starting to spark debate within the club. While Franco Mastantuono represents the financial bet for the future, Bryan Bugarín symbolizes the success of trusting the youth academy. If his progression continues, it wouldn't be surprising for him to share the spotlight with the Argentine in the near future.

This very weekend, he once again made it clear that his talent is beyond question. Bryan Bugarín scored a stunning free-kick goal that amazed those who saw it, confirming that his striking ability is matched by very few. Every match seems like a showcase where Bryan displays his quality.

Real Madrid already knows they have a potential world star on their hands. La Fábrica's coaches describe him as a genius with the ball, capable of deciding matches with a single moment of brilliance. The fans who follow the white youth academy are starting to get excited about him.

Bryan Bugarín's story is just beginning. At 16 years old, everyone is talking about him and his growth seems unstoppable. Remember the name, because the new Cole Palmer is at Valdebebas and promises to bring much joy to Real Madrid.