Barça makes Robert Lewandowski's news official: nobody expected it, there's surprise

Robert Lewandowski was one of the key pieces in FC Barcelona's successes last season. The Polish striker finished the campaign with 42 goals in 52 matches, proving that he was the best "9" possible for the Catalan team. His performance and physical condition seemed unquestionable, although not everyone in the board thinks the same.

Rumors about his future began to surface a few weeks ago. Everything started with the leak of an alleged €100 million ($100 million) offer from Saudi Arabia. Lewandowski decided to reject it because his intention was to keep defending Barça's jersey, but since then, everything has changed.

| Europa Press

Robert Lewandowski's new role

The Polish footballer has always been ambitious. He never settles and constantly seeks new challenges that keep him motivated at the highest level. That is precisely why his recent statements were so surprising.

"This year I'm approaching my situation differently: I'm not so focused on the number of minutes I play. This season we'll constantly analyze how I'm feeling," Robert Lewandowski explained in an interview. In his words, it is clear that his role at Barça will no longer be as important as it was before, but he accepts it.

In fact, according to information published in the culé environment, the reality is that Robert Lewandowski is facing his last season wearing Barça's jersey. His contract ends in June 2026 and the plan is for him to leave on a free transfer. Neither Deco, Laporta, nor Flick are betting on his continuity for another year.

Robert Lewandowski already has a replacement

The board, led by Deco, is already working on a plan for the future. The sporting director doesn't want to wait any longer and is looking for a reliable replacement for next season without Robert Lewandowski. Everything indicates that the chosen one is Julián Álvarez, current Atlético de Madrid player.

The Argentine meets the ideal conditions to take Robert Lewandowski's place. He is young, mobile, a goal scorer, and is used to competing at the highest level. Without a doubt, Julián Álvarez's arrival would bring new energy to the culé attack.

In any case, the signing will not be easy. Atlético de Madrid doesn't want to let him go and would only allow his departure for a very high fee. In addition, Barça would have to balance the books to be able to complete the operation without compromising their delicate finances.

What seems clear is that Robert Lewandowski's cycle at Barça is coming to an end. Barring a major surprise, this will be his last season at Camp Nou. The club has no intention of renewing him and his contract expires, which will force him to look for a new destination or hang up his boots.

The news has surprised many, as no one expected Barça to open the door to their star goal scorer. But soccer doesn't care about nostalgia and the club is already thinking about the future: Julián Álvarez is the chosen one. Meanwhile, Robert Lewandowski will have to decide how he wants to close his chapter at Camp Nou.