Radical turn, no one expected it, Ronald Araújo delivers major news: 'I'll play for...'

The season for Ronald Araújo at FC Barcelona has been very complicated. At first, everyone thought he would be an undisputed starter.

However, Hansi Flick has trusted Pau Cubarsí and Íñigo Martínez more to form the starting defensive pair. This situation caused numerous rumors about the Uruguayan center-back's future.

a decisive January for Araújo's future

In January, Araújo was about to leave Barça. Juventus almost took advantage of his bad streak to sign him.

| Europa Press

His performance entered a negative spiral that raised doubts about his continuity. But, after a meeting with Deco, everything changed. The defender understood his new role and renewed his contract until 2031.

rumors that didn't stop, but a clearer future

Since then, reports about a possible sale haven't stopped. However, little by little Araújo's future has become clearer.

| E-Noticies, @ronaldaraujo_4

The player himself broke his silence to put an end to the speculation. He did so from the Uruguay national team camp, where he analyzed his season.

Araújo is sure he's ready to give his best

Ronald Araújo admitted that the season hasn't been easy for him. However, he assured that when he's healthy he can compete with anyone.

| Europa Press, @ronaldaraujo_4

The Uruguayan knows he has gone through difficult moments, but he remains very confident in his ability to perform. This could be considered a clear warning to Hansi Flick and all of Barcelona's supporters.

flick confirms Araújo's continuity

After these statements, Hansi Flick also spoke about Ronald Araújo's future. The coach confirmed that the center-back will stay at Barça.

"I will play at Barça. I will definitely stay. My contract is until 2031," Araújo himself stated.

There is no doubt that this message is forceful and clears up any doubts about his possible departure.

the importance of Araújo for Barça

Despite the difficulties, Araújo remains a key piece for FC Barcelona. His presence brings security and leadership to the defense.

The renewal until 2031 shows the trust that the board and the coaching staff have in him. The intention is for him to remain an essential pillar in the coming years.

What is clear is that Ronald Araújo has closed the door to speculation. His commitment to Barça is total. The season has been complicated, but his determination keeps him firm.

Hansi Flick will be able to count on one of their most important defenders for the club's future. His renewal is a clear message of stability and trust for the blaugrana defense.