Pablo Torre's wish will be decided next weekend: his future depends on 90 minutes

The season for Pablo Torre has been very limited in opportunities. The young attacking midfielder has only played a few minutes throughout the campaign. This shows the clear lack of trust that Hansi Flick has in his abilities for the first team.

Pablo Torre's scarce presence on the field contrasts with his potential, which has been widely recognized since his youth stages. Despite his undeniable talent, competition in Barça's midfield has left little room for him to shine. His role has been marginal, and that has opened the door to his departure.

Pablo Torre's departure: loan or final goodbye?

At Barça, Pablo Torre's continuity isn't guaranteed. The club doesn't see a clear spot for him in the current squad. However, Joan Laporta doesn't want to part ways with the player permanently.

The most likely option is that he will renew his contract and then go out on loan to develop away from Camp Nou. Pablo Torre needs minutes and trust, and the club understands that he can get them at other teams. However, a sale is ruled out: Barça prefers to keep his rights and wait for him to become a top-level footballer.

Pablo Torre has a dream destination: return to Racing de Santander

Pablo Torre has a preferred destination for his next step: Racing de Santander. The Cantabrian club could be the home where he can establish himself and show all his value. But for this to be possible, Racing must secure promotion to Primera División.

This weekend, Racing de Santander will play a crucial match. They face a direct rival, Granada, whom they lead by only three points in the race for the promotion play-off. In 90 minutes, it will be decided whether Pablo Torre's dream of returning home gets closer or further away.

Decisive match for Racing and Pablo Torre's future

The match Racing will play is not only key for the club, but also for Pablo Torre's future. The Cantabrian club needs to earn points to secure their place in the promotion phase. The fans are excited and aware of the importance of the clash.

If Racing achieves the goal, Pablo Torre will have the opportunity to return to a team that represents his city and where he can have a leading role. On the other hand, if they don't qualify, other options for the player will have to be considered. The end of the season marks the beginning of a summer with important decisions for Barça and Pablo Torre.