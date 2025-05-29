The Club World Cup is just around the corner and Cristiano Ronaldo, the 40-year-old Portuguese star, wants to play it with one of the top contenders to lift the title. Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer a player for Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia and has already agreed to sign with a team that will compete in the Club World Cup, but he wants to do it to win. That being said, "e-Notícies" can reveal that Cristiano Ronaldo has called a star from Barça to bring him to his new team with the goal of winning the Club World Cup.

If there is something that Cristiano Ronaldo stands out for, it's being a born winner: He never gets tired of winning and trying, even though things didn't quite work out for him in Saudi Arabia. At Al-Nassr, he set a great precedent in Saudi Arabia, but the Portuguese striker hasn't been happy and, therefore, is already looking for a new sports project to compete again. Clearly, Cristiano Ronaldo wants to be in the new FIFA Club World Cup, something he wants to do with a star from Barça whom he has contacted.

Cristiano Ronaldo is still making headlines despite being 40 years old, and not precisely for returning to Real Madrid, but for a new destination that excites his millions of followers. The Portuguese striker confirmed that he will not continue at Al-Nassr and his future is starting to take shape: He wants to play in the Club World Cup and wants to have a player from FC Barcelona on his team. Joan Laporta already knows: Cristiano Ronaldo has a new team and wants to bring a star from Flick's Barça to help him lift the Club World Cup.

The transfer market is in turmoil, especially because of all the clubs that will play in the next Club World Cup, which will start on June 15. Barça will not be among the participating teams, but a first-team player who has been contacted by Cristiano Ronaldo himself could be. The Portuguese striker, now far from the orbit of Al-Nassr, wants to compete in the World Cup and wants to do it with a star from Barça by his side: Joan Laporta confirms the signing.

Many possible destinations have been mentioned, but Cristiano Ronaldo may have already made a final decision: He wants to keep playing in Saudi Arabia and wants to sign for the Saudi champion, but with a particularity. Cristiano Ronaldo wants to be the big signing for Al-Hilal of the Saudi Pro League, but he wants a footballer from Barça to join him in this new and thrilling football adventure.

It's not official yet, but Cristiano Ronaldo will become the new striker for Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia. Al-Hilal plays in the Club World Cup, something that has motivated the signing of a Cristiano Ronaldo who is just as or even more ambitious than when he was at Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo will face Real Madrid in the Club World Cup: He will play with Al-Hilal and in his group are Madrid, Mexican Pachuca, and RB Salzburg.

Al-Hilal, which has players with a Barça past like Joao Cancelo, will sign Cristiano Ronaldo, but he won't be their only big signing for the Club World Cup. According to what "e-Notícies" has been able to confirm, the Saudi team also wants to sign Fermín López, who may have already been contacted by Cristiano Ronaldo himself.

Barça's position is clear: They don't want to sell the player from Huelva, but Cristiano Ronaldo insists and the attacking midfielder will have the final say.