Radical twist! Hansi Flick requests a Bayern Munich signing that seemed impossible

FC Barcelona's season has been really positive. After several years of wandering in the desert, Hansi Flick has managed to turn the situation around. With their new methods and seriousness, they have ensured that all the players perform at their best, such as Raphinha and Koundé, who have excelled brightly.

However, despite the good results, the next season will bring significant changes. Hansi Flick has requested several signings to strengthen the squad, and among their priorities is a full-back who can give Koundé and Balde a rest. They are also looking for a striker to rotate with Lewandowski and take care of the veteran Pole.

| @FCBarcelona

Above all, Hansi Flick wants a winger who can alternate with Lamine Yamal and Raphinha. The German coach considers it urgent to strengthen the flanks of the culé attack and has requested the signing of a Bayern Munich player. A few weeks ago, their signing seemed impossible, but now everything has changed, and they are closer to Barça than ever.

Leroy Sané, the desired signing by Hansi Flick

Hansi Flick has just learned the latest news about Leroy Sané and can't believe it. The culé coach is in love with the game of the Bayern Munich winger and already inquired about his possible transfer in January. At that time, Bayern's response was a "no" outright, as Sané was negotiating to renew his contract.

However, the situation has changed unexpectedly. Max Eberl, Bayern's sporting director, has confirmed that Leroy Sané has rejected the renewal offer. "There is no agreement, he has said he doesn't want to accept our offer in this form; let's see what happens in the coming days," he stated in an interview with Sky.

Leroy Sané: an ideal transfer for Barça

Leroy Sané's refusal to renew his contract has caught FC Barcelona's attention. He is exactly the profile that Hansi Flick is looking for to strengthen Barça and, to top it off, he would arrive for free. His speed, dribbling ability, and capacity to break through fit perfectly into the culé team's offensive scheme.

Moreover, his arrival would allow Lamine Yamal and Raphinha to have breaks in such a demanding schedule. Leroy Sané could become a key player to bring freshness and depth to the culé attack. And he already has Hansi Flick's approval.

| Europa Press

If Leroy Sané ultimately keeps his stance and doesn't renew, the chances of him becoming an FC Barcelona player increase considerably. Hansi Flick could take advantage of the situation to strengthen their squad with one of the best wingers in the world.

Thus, the next season could start with an even more competitive and exciting Barça. Hansi Flick and Deco are working to make Leroy Sané's signing a reality this summer, consolidating a winning project at Camp Nou.