From costing 90 million a few months ago to signing for free with Barça thanks to the direct help of the Frenchman Jules Koundé: this is how the latest Barça signing has been closed. Barça needs goals and it has been proven in these last LaLiga EA Sports matches: Joan Laporta's team is champion, but it needs a new goal-scoring center forward. Barça didn't want to wait any longer and has already closed a massive signing thanks to the help, rather indirect, of the French defender from FC Barcelona Jules Koundé.

After the defeat (2-3) against Villarreal, alarms have been raised at Barça, especially because the transfer market is approaching and the budget is more than limited. Barça will focus on registering Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor, but also confirms a closed signing thanks to Jules Koundé, who is still injured. Hansi Flick's team needs goals and has found the solution: it closes the signing of a center forward who once cost €90M, a friend of Koundé and who will be a Barça player.

Which forward will sign for Barça thanks to Koundé? Well, Barça has closed the signing of Randal Kolo Muani, a French forward from PSG who cost 90 million euros. Muani is not in Luis Enrique's plans and PSG is willing to give him away to free up his high salary, which would be reduced to fit into the Barça salary mass.