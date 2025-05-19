Transfer market: Nico Williams and Joan Laporta meet face to face, Barça says it

Nico Williams and Barça are destined to understand each other, according to what 'e-Notícies' has learned. Joan Laporta is the one who has made the final decision, which involves securing the arrival of Nico Williams during this summer transfer market.

Barça is looking for a goalkeeper, but also wants a winger to give Raphinha a break, and the chosen one has been Nico Williams. The Athletic Club winger was already very close to Barça during the Euro Cup, but his signing couldn't be finalized. Although Nico Williams didn't arrive, Joan Laporta has kept in contact with a Nico Williams who will sign for Barça under Flick this very summer.

Laporta wants to inaugurate Camp Nou in style and dreams of doing so by presenting Nico Williams, who would form a lethal duo with Lamine Yamal, one of his best friends. Hansi Flick has requested that Barça go to the transfer market to sign an striker, and Joan Laporta will fulfill this by signing Nico Williams.

Barça knows that, to sign the younger Williams, there is only one possible way: to pay the full clause of the Navarrese player. Barça still doesn't have FairPlay, but it will once it sells the VIP seats of the new Camp Nou, already agreed upon.

With the money from this part, Barça and especially Joan Laporta will go all out for Nico Williams, who has already met with the president in Barcelona. According to 'e-Notícies', Nico Williams and Joan Laporta met a few weeks ago and sealed a verbal preliminary agreement.

Nico Williams wants to sign for Barça and is willing to do anything to come, but he knows that Barça has to fulfill several promises for the signing to become a reality. Nico Williams, however, doesn't want to wait until the end of summer: he wants to be Barça's big signing.

Joan Laporta, meanwhile, has already committed and sources from Barça assure that, definitely, Nico Williams is the player the club wants to compete with the Brazilian Raphinha.

Nico Williams's name is once again a protagonist in the offices across half of Europe. The winger from Athletic Club has had a brilliant season, and his departure this summer is practically inevitable: he's coming to Barça.