Íñigo Martínez, a 33-year-old Basque central defender, has reached an agreement with Barça to renew and, therefore, extend his contract with the club until June 2026. Íñigo Martínez was set to finish his contract at the end of this season, but he had a renewal clause that would activate immediately if he participated in 60% of the official matches of FC Barcelona. With all this, Martínez will continue, at least, one more year wearing the colors of Barça, which puts a PSV star who had his signing ready in trouble.

Barça had been studying the transfer market for months and had a Dutch PSV star under control, but the level of Íñigo Martínez and his renewal have stopped everything. In fact, Barça was negotiating with said PSV star, but the central defender in question already knows that he will not sign for the culer club, which trusts in Íñigo Martínez. With all this, Barça is already taking steps to try to put the signing of a star on hold, who will become the big loser of Íñigo Martínez's renewal.

| Europa Press

Barça has sealed the renewal of Íñigo Martínez and it has already been approved by LaLiga EA Sports, which understands that the defender's continuity represents a new contract. Everything is good news at Barça, but the truth is that the renewal of Íñigo Martínez means that a PSV star forgets about joining the culer club. At least, Barçahas put the signing of said central defender on hold, who will not join Flick's ranks after Íñigo Martínez's renewal.

PSV Star in Trouble: Íñigo Martínez Renews and Barça Cancels His Signing

With the renewal of Íñigo Martínez and the already closed signing of Jonathan Tah, Barça considers the squad in the defensive line closed. Flick's team will have Íñigo Martínez, Pau Cubarsí, Jonathan Tah, Ronald Araújo, and Eric García. The latter has many options to leave, as he will be the fifth central defender and, therefore, will find it very difficult to enjoy quality minutes during the next official season.

Furthermore, the renewal of Íñigo Martínez puts a PSV star in trouble, who was expecting a call from Deco and will finally have to wait to sign for Barça. Barça prioritized the continuity of Íñigo Martínez and so it has been: Flick is delighted with him and considers him an undisputed starter alongside Pau Cubarsí. However, Barça rules out the signing of a PSV star, but does so temporarily, as said talent is still very much liked by the technical secretariat of FC Barcelona.

This central defender who dreamed of joining Barça is Ryan Flamingo, a 22-year-old PSV defender and international with the Netherlands. Flamingo was an option for Barça, but the culer club has ruled out the PSV star, as it prioritizes and has prioritized the continuity of Íñigo Martínez.