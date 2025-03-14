Luis de la Fuente Drops 2 Heavyweights from Barça for the Spanish National Team

Luis de la Fuente has announced the list of drafts for the Spanish National Team for this month's international break in March. "La Roja" has a Nations League play-off against the Netherlands ahead, so Luis de la Fuente has devised a list with several surprises and novelties. In Barça's key, he bets on a total of 7 Barça players, but there are many surprises on the list that draw attention.

Spain has a tough Nations League play-off against the "oranje", so Luis de la Fuente has come forward to publish the classic list of drafts. He has opted for 7 FC Barcelona players: Íñigo Martínez, Marc Casadó, Pedri, Pau Cubarsí, Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres, and Lamine Yamal. The novelty in Barça's key is Íñigo, who has just renewed his contract with Barça until 2026, but there are also significant absences.

Alejandro Balde and Gavi, Out of the Spanish National Team

The news has caused a great stir. Yes, because Luis de la Fuente has decided to leave out two of FC Barcelona's best talents from the draft. Gavi and Alejandro Balde won't travel with the rest of their teammates.

It is true that Gavi is having a complicated season with not many minutes, but Alejandro Balde's case is surprising. He was being one of Barça's best in recent matches, showing a great physical level. His place will be taken by Cucurella and Grimaldo.

Regardless, without Gavi or Alejandro Balde, the Spanish National Team will face the Netherlands in a double Nations League clash. The first leg will be played in Rotterdam on Thursday, March 20, and the return leg in Valencia on Sunday, March 23 at Mestalla. Both matches will be played at 8:45 p.m., and the most notable thing will be to see in what condition Luis de la Fuente's team arrives after winning the Euro Cup in the summer.

Check Luis de la Fuente's draft: There Are Surprises

Goalkeepers

David Raya (Arsenal), Unai Simón (Athletic Club), Remiro (Real Sociedad)

Defenders

Pedro Porro (Tottenham), Mingueza (Celta), Le Normand (Atlético), Pau Cubarsí (FC Barcelona), Íñigo Martínez (FC Barcelona), Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen), Asencio (Real Madrid), Cucurella (Chelsea).

Midfielders

Zubimendi (Real Sociedad), Casadó (FC Barcelona), Merino (Arsenal), Fabián (PSG), Baena (Villarreal), Pedri (FC Barcelona).

Forwards

Lamine Yamal (FC Barcelona), Nico Williams (Athletic), Ferran Torres (FC Barcelona), Yeremy Pino (Villarreal), Dani Olmo (FC Barcelona), Ayoze (Villarreal), Morata (Galatasaray), Bryan Zaragoza (Osasuna), Samu (Oporto), Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad).