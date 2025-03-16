Confirmed, Sergio Busquets's Clone Bids Farewell to Barça: Hansi Flick to Blame

Sergio Busquets had a legendary career at Barça, after 15 seasons, 719 matches under his belt having won more than 500. During this time, the culé captain has won 31 titles in Barça's most successful era, only Messi and Andrés Iniesta surpass him in this regard.

Busquets arrived at Barça in 2005, in the 2007-08 season Busquets had Pep Guardiola as his coach in the reserve team. The presence of the Santpedor coach would end up being essential in his career since shortly after Guardiola would be the first team coach. Guardiola would end up betting on several of the reserve team members, among them, Sergio Busquets, who would move up to the first team.

Guardiola gave him the first division opportunity in the second league match on September 13, 2008, against Racing Santander. It didn't take him long to secure a starting position, from which he practically wouldn't leave in the 15 seasons he was in the first team. In his first season, he celebrated a treble, beginning to forge a legend on a global scale.

Hansi Flick Finds His Replacement in La Masia

The pivot position at Barça has caused many headaches after Sergio Busquets's departure. No player has yet settled in that position, last year Xavi had to resort to Christensen due to the problems he had. With Flick's arrival and the club's economic problems, the German turned his attention to La Masia.

During the American tour conducted in the summer, Flick gave the opportunity to the duo Marc Bernal-Marc Casadó with excellent results. The gamble paid off for the German who continued betting on young homegrown talents. Unfortunately for Barça, Marc Bernal suffered a serious injury at the start of the league championship in Vallecas and Flick bet everything on Marc Casadó.

The homegrown player has been an undisputed starter in the midfield in the pivot position, delivering great performances. Alongside him, Casadó has had Pedri with whom he has formed a great duo until Frenkie De Jong has appeared strongly. The Dutchman, once recovered, has been gaining more prominence in Flick's scheme to the point that he has relegated Casadó to the bench in some matches.

Hansi Flick Dismisses Signing Joshua Kimmich

The German coach has not hesitated since his arrival to bet on the young talents of La Masia. Conditioned by the club's severe economic crisis, Hansi Flick has been forced to look to the youth academy and his bet has worked perfectly. Much had been said about strengthening the pivot area with a renowned signing, Joshua Kimmich was the target.

| Europa Press

The German international, one of the best midfielders in the world, was ending his contract this season with Bayern Munich. Flick knew him perfectly from his time with the Bavarian team and the German national team. It seemed that his bet on Kimmich was clear, he could arrive as a free agent and would have been a great signing for Barça.

However, to the surprise of many, Hansi Flick finally dismissed the signing of the veteran German midfielder. Flick fully trusts the young players and the full recovery of Marc Bernal. The emergence of Frenkie De Jong, after his injury, has also been an important factor, the Dutchman has earned Flick's trust.

Joshua Kimmich has finally renewed with Bayern Munich until 2029. The German definitively distances himself from Barça and the rest of the European teams that sought him. Hansi Flick turns his back on signings and focuses on the talents developed in La Masia.