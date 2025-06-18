PSG aren't satisfied with Raúl Asencio: Luis Enrique is asking for another signing from Real Madrid

PSG is experiencing their best moment. Luis Enrique's team has just won their first Champions League and, in the Club World Cup, they overwhelmed Simeone's side in their debut. The team works like a perfectly oiled machine: it isn't based on big stars, but on high-quality assets serving the collective with a very clear playing philosophy.

Despite being the best team in Europe, Luis Enrique isn't satisfied. The Spanish coach is already working on several changes for next season: he wants to further improve a squad that has proven to be elite. His main goal is to strengthen several areas of the field with players who fit his system and playing philosophy, and to achieve this he has set his sights on Real Madrid.

Raúl Asencio, in PSG's orbit

PSG have their sights set on Raúl Asencio, the big surprise at Real Madrid. The youth academy product surprised everyone with his breakthrough last season, earning a starting spot. Luis Enrique likes him a lot and believes he would be an ideal addition to his project.

However, it seems unlikely that Raúl Asencio will decide to leave Real Madrid. The youth academy product has recently renewed his contract and feels very comfortable in the Spanish capital. Despite PSG's interest, his future seems likely to remain tied to Bernabéu, where he hopes to keep being a starter under Xabi Alonso.

Luis Enrique asks for another Real Madrid signing

Given that the Raúl Asencio option seems unlikely, PSG have changed their target. In fact, Luis Enrique has also set his sights on Aurélien Tchouaméni. The French midfielder hasn't managed to fit in at Real Madrid and the Parisian team have already shown interest in bringing him in.

PSG already tried to sign Aurélien Tchouaméni when he was still playing for Monaco and they still see him as a key piece for their midfield. Luis Enrique values his versatility very highly and doesn't rule out sending a new offer to gauge Real Madrid's response. Yes, because although he is an important player, Tchouaméni's performance has raised some doubts and his departure isn't ruled out.

PSG want to finalize Aurélien Tchouaméni's transfer

PSG aren't stopping and are ready to make Aurélien Tchouaméni's arrival official. According to several reports, the French club has prepared a financial package of €70 million ($70 million) to close the deal. Luis Enrique's goal is to add Tchouaméni to his project so he can be a key piece in PSG's midfield.

Real Madrid could see how Aurélien Tchouaméni, who hasn't managed to shine as was desired, ends up at PSG. Luis Enrique appears determined to seize the opportunity to sign one of his favorite players and strengthen his squad.