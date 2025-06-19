Messi points to the best and Barça react: Laporta wants the 'number 9' worth €500M

No matter how far away he is, Lionel Messi remains the most valuable asset in FC Barcelona's history. The greatest player of all time has never hidden his love for the club that watched him grow and with which he became a legend. That's why, from Miami, Messi keeps a close eye on Barça's current events.

The Argentine star is delighted with the play style Flick has been implementing since he arrived on Barça's bench. However, despite rumors pointing to a possible return for a "last dance," Messi has very clear plans. He won't return to Barça as a footballer.

| Europa Press

His career will end after the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in the United States. The Argentine, who already won the world title in Qatar 2022, dreams of lifting another trophy with his national team before hanging up his boots. For that challenge, Messi will be accompanied by a brilliant generation made up of great players, but above all, a "9" whom Laporta will try to sign for Barça stands out.

Messi points to the best and Barça reacts: Laporta wants the "9" of the 500 million

Laporta is already making plans for the day Lewandowski hangs up his boots. The Pole, at 36 years old, is still performing at the highest level, but age is unforgiving. That's why FC Barcelona president has listened carefully to Messi's advice, who has praised Julián Álvarez on more than one occasion.

The current Atlético de Madrid striker has established himself as one of the best strikers in the world. His movement, goal-scoring instinct, and competitive character make him a key piece for the Argentina National Team and a very attractive "9" for Barça. Laporta knows it and that's why he'll try to sign him.

Seeing Julián Álvarez at Camp Nou has a price that scares Laporta

Messi has praised Julián Álvarez on several occasions. He considers him the future of Argentine soccer and one of the most complete forwards on the international scene. Meanwhile, Laporta, always alert to the "10"'s opinion, has taken note and is clear that he wants Julián Álvarez as Lewandowski's heir.

Laporta's plan is ambitious: to sign the Argentine in the summer of 2026, when the Pole will finish his time at the club. However, it won't be easy. Julián Álvarez has a valid contract and a release clause that reaches €500 million: a price completely out of the market.

In addition, there's another obstacle, since Enrique Cerezo has no intention of selling Julián Álvarez, especially not to Barça. Laporta, however, doesn't rule anything out. He's already studying formulas to try to negotiate a deal that would allow him to bring one of the most sought-after forwards in the world to Camp Nou.

Signing Julián Álvarez would be a game-changer. A move for both the present and the future. Above all, a bet backed by Messi, whose opinion still carries a lot of weight at FC Barcelona, even though he no longer wears the Barça jersey.