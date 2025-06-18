Official, Eduardo Camavinga, strongly tempted to leave Real Madrid: 'I could leave for...'

Eduardo Camavinga arrived at Real Madrid in 2021 with high expectations. Florentino Pérez invested €31 million in the young midfielder, who was expected to become one of the most outstanding figures in world soccer. At just 18 years old, he joined as a signing for Real Madrid's future, but three years later his development has been somewhat inconsistent.

Throughout his time in Madrid, Eduardo Camavinga has shown flashes of great quality, but he hasn't managed to establish himself as an undisputed starter. His impressive physique and great ability to recover the ball are his best qualities. However, on a tactical and technical level, he has struggled to adapt to Real Madrid's demanding play style.

| Europa Press

He has played in various positions, from holding midfielder to left back, but his performance has been inconsistent, raising doubts about his future at the club. However, with the arrival of Xabi Alonso on Real Madrid's bench, a new chapter is opening for Camavinga.

Xabi Alonso intends to give the French player more opportunities, trusting that his play style will fit better with his methods. The idea is to take advantage of his versatility and ability to adapt to different positions. However, despite Xabi's trust, Eduardo Camavinga's future at the Bernabéu is not guaranteed: he has a very interesting offer that Madrid is considering.

Aston Villa wants Eduardo Camavinga and offers a lot of money

In recent weeks, a new chapter has emerged in Eduardo Camavinga's story: Aston Villa has shown strong interest in acquiring his services. The English club, managed by Unai Emery, is willing to make a considerable offer to sign the French midfielder. In fact, there is talk of a figure close to €80 million.

In this regard, although Eduardo Camavinga's initial idea is to stay at Real Madrid, he is considering it. He knows that Aston Villa would guarantee him a place as an undisputed starter in the Premier League, a league that perfectly suits his play style.

Real Madrid's position

Despite Aston Villa's interest, Real Madrid still bets on Eduardo Camavinga. Florentino Pérez and Xabi Alonso trust his talent and believe that he still has a lot to offer.

Although his adaptation has been slower than desired, Florentino Pérez still considers that Eduardo Camavinga has a bright future in Madrid. However, the 2025-2026 season will be key to determining whether the Frenchman can earn a permanent place in the starting eleven or if his future lies away from Santiago Bernabéu.