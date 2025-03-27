Confirmed, Frenkie de Jong Renews with Barça: Salary and Contract Terms

FC Barcelona announced on January 23, 2019, the signing of one of the most promising future talents in European soccer, the midfielder Frenkie de Jong. Although his signing was announced in January, the Dutchman didn't arrive until the summer of the same year. The agreement between Barça and Ajax was closed for 75 million fixed and 11 in variables, becoming one of the most expensive transfers in history.

Frenkie de Jong arrived with a stellar aura: he signed until June 2024, and the expectations at Can Barça were excellent. His great supporter was the coach of the moment, Ronald Koeman, who saw De Jong as the undisputed leader of the culé midfield for many years. However, five years after his arrival, the reality is that the '21' has had a very irregular trajectory marked by continuous physical problems.

| Europa Press

Frenkie de Jong has been out of competition for long periods, which has led to much criticism of him. This fact, combined with his salary being the second highest in the squad, only behind Lewandowski, has put him in the spotlight in recent months. As if that weren't enough, until recently he refused to renew his contract, putting the already precarious culé economy at risk.

The international midfielder for the Netherlands has rejected several proposals from Deco in recent months. He didn't want to accept clearly reduced conditions, which forced Barça to push for his transfer before he could leave for free in June 2026. However, in recent weeks everything has changed.

Hansi Flick Saves Frenkie de Jong: From Sale to Renewal

Once recovered from his last injury, Frenkie de Jong has gradually entered into Hansi Flick's plans. Little by little, he gained confidence and prominence in the German coach's scheme until he secured a spot in the starting eleven. Flick has brought back the best version of the '21', and his situation at Barça has undergone a radical change.

Currently, Frenkie de Jong is indispensable, and that has caused a U-turn in FC Barcelona's planning. Deco, aware of his new role, has decided to try his renewal again, but this time modifying certain details to make the proposal more attractive. However, Laporta is clear: if Frenkie wants to stay in the City of Barcelona, he will have to sign before the end of the current season; he doesn't want to delay this matter any longer.

Frenkie de Jong's New Contract Comes to Light

According to reports, the new conditions imposed by Barça are much more appealing to Frenkie de Jong. Firstly, the Catalan club has decided to maintain his salary, reducing the fixed part and increasing the variable based on the objectives achieved. A first step that the '21' celebrates and appreciates.

But in addition, Barça has made another concession: it has modified his release clause. As happened with Araújo, Frenkie de Jong will see his clause reduced from 400 to 80 million, which could facilitate his departure and prevent him from leaving completely free. The duration has not yet been confirmed, but it is rumored that it could extend his link with FC Barcelona until 2029.

Everything points to Frenkie de Jong ending up accepting these new conditions and putting an end to the saga of his renewal.