Pep Guardiola Goes Crazy: $100m to Barça and $150m to Madrid, 2 Signings for City

Manchester City is going through one of its most delicate moments under Pep Guardiola's management. Despite a certainly promising start, the team has suffered a series of defeats that have left it in a very compromised position in the Premier League. Additionally, the early elimination in the Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid has intensified the criticism toward the coach and his squad.

In the winter market, Pep Guardiola tried to strengthen his team with additions like Omar Marmoush and Nico González. However, these signings haven't managed to reverse City's negative trend. The lack of adaptation and pressure have prevented these players from making a difference, so in the summer it will be necessary to return to the market: Barça and Madrid are the targets.

Manchester City's Renewal Plans

Pep Guardiola plans to carry out a deep renewal of City's squad for the next transfer market. The goal is to rejuvenate the team and bring new energy to compete at the highest level. Several veteran players are expected to leave the club, making way for new top-level additions.

One of the names most mentioned on City's agenda is Florian Wirtz, a young talent from Bayer Leverkusen. Pep Guardiola sees Wirtz as the ideal replacement for Kevin De Bruyne and would be willing to spend up to 150 million euros for his signing. However, in the last few hours, it has been leaked that, in addition, Pep plans to make 2 TOP signings in LaLiga, one from Real Madrid and the other from Barça.

Pep Guardiola Inquires About Rodrygo and Raphinha

The surprise in Pep Guardiola's plans lies in his interest in two LaLiga stars: Rodrygo from Real Madrid and Raphinha from Barça.

The Catalan coach would be willing to offer 150 million euros for Rodrygo, who has had an outstanding performance with the white team, accumulating key goals and assists in decisive matches. Meanwhile, Raphinha has been an important piece in Barça's scheme, contributing with goals and breakthroughs and City would be preparing a 100 million euro offer.

Despite the million-dollar offers, neither Barça nor Real Madrid have any intention of parting with their talents. Rodrygo is considered a key piece in the future of Madrid's attack, while Raphinha has established himself as an undisputed starter for Hansi Flick. Both clubs value the projection and performance of these players, so their departure seems unlikely.