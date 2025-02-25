Joan Laporta's Bombshell! Returns to Barça to Inaugurate Camp Nou: 'the Best Is Coming'

The construction of the new Camp Nou has already entered the final phase and, apparently, everything seems to indicate that soccer will return before the current season ends. That is Joan Laporta's goal, who is preparing a major bomb with all the letters to inaugurate the new Camp Nou: the best of all time returns to Barça. As we already explained in 'e-Notícies', Joan Laporta wants to inaugurate Camp Nou by breaking all records and, above all, recovering the revenue levels from before the 2020 pandemic.

Joan Laporta knows that, to fully exploit the performance of Camp Nou, a blockbuster signing is needed and that is exactly what he is preparing. In fact, in the last few hours, it has been unofficially confirmed: the best returns to Barça and we are not talking about Neymar or young talents like Jamal Musiala. Barça wants to be great again and knows that with Camp Nou everything will be easier: with the move to Montjuïc, the club's revenues have dropped significantly.

| Europa Press

Barça wants to start this new era at Camp Nou on the right foot and Joan Laporta knows that the best way to do it is with a major media signing. Joan Laporta's idea is very clear and Barça is working to execute it perfectly: goodbye to potential new signings, Joan Laporta wants to secure a major return. "He wants to do a Michael Jordan 2.0," explain sources from Barça, who are excited to talk about the inauguration of the new Camp Nou with the presence of the greatest in soccer history.

Joan Laporta Commits to Inaugurating Camp Nou with a Blockbuster Signing: "Historic bomb by Barça"

First there was talk of Neymar and then of current great figures like Haaland, but the truth is that Joan Laporta has another major target to inaugurate Camp Nou. The Barça president wants to recover the usual revenue flow and knows that, for this, he must secure a major signing during the upcoming summer 2025 transfer market. Said and done: Joan Laporta orders it and Barça executes the signing, the best returns to inaugurate Camp Nou.

According to this digital source, Joan Laporta is preparing a bomb to inaugurate Camp Nou, which is expected to be fully operational by January 2026. Along with this information, it is known that Barça is already studying the feasibility of the possible return of Leo Messi, the Argentine star who now plays for Inter Miami. "I can't retire without having played in the new Camp Nou," confessed Leo Messi to his close ones according to the 'DSPORTS' channel.

Joan Laporta's idea is to secure the signing of Leo Messi once the Argentine's contract with Inter Miami ends. Barça wants Leo Messi, the greatest player in soccer history, to be the star of Camp Nou inauguration, something that would emulate Jordan's 'last dance'. Leo Messi, meanwhile, is willing to put conflicts aside in order to close his career playing for Barça: the signing is a matter of hours.