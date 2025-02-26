Barça's Official Response After the Latest on Vitor Roque: 'we Have Had To...'

In recent hours, Barça has received an interesting offer from Palmeiras to acquire 80% of Vitor Roque's rights in exchange for 25 million. This proposal emerged at a time when the Brazilian forward is on loan at Real Betis until the end of the season. The transfer market in Brazil closes on February 28, which adds urgency to the operation.

| FC Barcelona

LaLiga Blocks Vitor Roque's Sale

When everything seemed set for the transfer of Vitor Roque to Palmeiras, LaLiga intervened, blocking the operation. The main argument is that, according to article 159.2 of the RFEF regulations, a loan can only be terminated early within the established registration periods.

Since the transfer market in Spain is closed, Barça can't bring Vitor Roque back to sell him immediately. Additionally, the possibility of Betis loaning the player directly to Palmeiras was explored, but this option is also not legally viable. This is why the Barça board had to make a move to unblock the situation: "We had to turn to UEFA and FIFA", they say from the club.

Barça's Reaction to LaLiga's Block

In this scenario, President Joan Laporta and Sporting Director Deco have held meetings to analyze possible solutions. In this regard, Barça has decided to appeal LaLiga's decision and seek support from higher authorities. The club's legal services, along with Vitor Roque's agents, have managed to solve the situation thanks to the direct intervention of UEFA and FIFA.

Thanks to this, the transfer of Vitor Roque to Palmeiras still has time to take place. Barça wants to close the operation before February 28 to avoid possible future complications. Meanwhile, Betis hopes to receive compensation in line with the situation, as they lose a player mid-season without the possibility of finding a replacement.

We'll see what finally happens, but it's clear that Javier Tebas's relationship with Barça could be further damaged. The Dani Olmo case already sparked tensions and internal problems, and Vitor Roque's situation could be the straw that breaks the camel's back. LaLiga has tried to block his move to Palmeiras, but UEFA and FIFA have sided with Laporta, who hopes to finalize Vitor Roque's sale soon.